Aveiro

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aveiro, Portugal. Moliceiros. Traditional boats.

Getty Images

Overview

Situated on the edge of an extensive coastal lagoon system, Aveiro (uh-vey-roo) is a prosperous town with a good-looking centre and a youthful, energetic buzz. It's occasionally dubbed the Venice of Portugal thanks to its small network of picturesque canals. But where the Italian city has gondolas, Aveiro has moliceiros – colourful boats traditionally used for seaweed-harvesting but now used for canal cruises.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Aliança Underground Museum

    Aliança Underground Museum

    Aveiro

    Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…

  • Praia de São Jacinto

    Praia de São Jacinto

    Aveiro

    Sandwiched between crashing Atlantic breakers and endless sand dunes, this magnificent beach forms the western flank of the São Jacinto nature reserve. To…

  • Museu de Aveiro/Santa Joana

    Museu de Aveiro/Santa Joana

    Aveiro

    This fine museum, housed in the 15th-century Mosteiro de Jesus, owes its finest treasures to Princesa Joana (later canonised), daughter of Afonso V. In…

  • Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo

    Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo

    Aveiro

    The wonderful Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo is in a modern, award-winning building in the town of Ílhavo, 8km south of Aveiro. It covers the history of…

  • Museu Arte Nova

    Museu Arte Nova

    Aveiro

    Set in Aveiro's most eye-catching art nouveau building, this small museum above a cafe has a modest one-room exhibition on art nouveau design and…

  • Catedral de São Domingos

    Catedral de São Domingos

    Aveiro

    Aveiro's cathedral was formerly part of a Dominican convent and contains a Manueline stone cross of Saint Domingo. The cathedral's sober white interior…

  • Praia da Costa Nova

    Praia da Costa Nova

    Aveiro

    The closest beaches to Aveiro are the surfing hangouts of Praia da Barra and Costa Nova, 13km west of the town. Both are developed and busy in summer;…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From touring canals lined with elegant buildings to watching wildlife on the coast, experience the best of Aveiro with this guide.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Aveiro

AVEIRO, PORTUGAL - September 26, 2017: View on the water channel with boats and colorful old buildings in Aveiro city in Portugal. 767117275 aveiro, portugal, colorful, landscape, urban, travel, canal, city, houses, tourism, river, tourist, historical, boats, boat, traditional, architecture, building, beautiful, europe, transport, portuguese, color, art, water, channel, editorial

Activities

14 of the best things to do in Aveiro, Portugal's lagoon-side city

Jan 15, 2025 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Aveiro with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Aveiro