One of Morocco's more modern-looking cities, sun-blessed Agadir, on the country's southern coast, was rebuilt after a 1960 earthquake destroyed large parts of the historic city. It now has two faces: a busy fishing port and a laid-back beach with wide, palm-tree-lined avenues interspersed with examples of brutalist architecture.

Families are well catered to here. There are dozens of days out for all ages, including adventure parks and conservation zoos. Agadir is also the main entry point to the wildlife-rich Souss-Massa National Park. Although with year-round sunshine, superb restaurants and accommodations (ranging from budget to luxury), plus a golden sandy beach that sprawls around a horseshoe-shaped cove, Agadir itself may be such a pleasure that you may not want to leave. Here’s what you need to know before you go to Agadir.

The city beach in Agadir. Cristian M Balate/Shutterstock

When should I go to Agadir?

There’s never a bad time to visit Agadir as the city enjoys a temperate climate through much of the year. Between May and September, the weather in Agadir is comparatively mild when much of the rest of Morocco is sweltering. Cities in the north of the country empty out over the summer holidays, with many locals hitting Morocco’s southern coast, making July and August Agadir's busiest period. In July, the city also draws international visitors during the Timitar Festival, when musicians and DJs perform in the streets and squares.

In late December, the European holiday season brings revelers seeking some winter sunshine. Be aware that accommodation prices also rise during this peak period.

How much time should I spend in Agadir?

If you’re only in Agadir for a long weekend, there’s enough time to see a few major sights, like the marina, the souqs and kasbah, plus go shopping and relax at the beach. With a couple more days at your disposal, you can enjoy the beaches further along the coast and head out on a couple of road trips – to the surf town of Taghazout or to go wildlife viewing at Souss-Massa National Park or the river-fed swimming holes at Paradise Valley.

Is it easy to get in and around Agadir?

Yes, it is easy to get in and around Agadir. From the airport, taxis run on the fixed price of 200 Moroccan dirham (Dh) to the city center. Local buses are operated by Alsa; you'll need cash to buy tickets on board. National buses – CTM and Supratours – depart and arrive from the city's Gare Routiere (bus station).

Orange petits taxis are a good option for getting around the city. You can hail one on the street or at a taxi rank. Make sure that your driver turns on the meter when you get in. To travel beyond the city center to nearby towns, you’ll need to organize a white grand taxi.

If you drove a rental car to Agadir, you'll find that parking in the city is easy and, in most places, free. Footpaths and bike paths, especially along the corniche, make Agadir a great city to get around at your own pace.

The cable car to the hilltop Kasbah Agadir Oufella. Bahae Ait/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Agadir

Much of the joy of Agadir is soaking up modern Moroccan life in a relaxed, spacious city that is blessed with sunshine and mild weather. That said, there are of course a few attractions to add to your itinerary:

Shop your way around southern Morocco's largest souq, Souq Al Had, for souvenirs and keepsakes.

Top up your tan on the perfect crescent of tawny sand at Agadir beach.

Enjoy a massage and spa treatment at a hammam.

Admire the midcentury brutalist architecture – constructed after an earthquake leveled Agadir in 1960.

Survey the view from the hilltop Kasbah Agadir Oufella, one of Agadir's only surviving historic buildings.

Covet the brilliant Amazigh jewelery at the Musée du Patrimoine Amazigh.

Pop by the Jardin de Olhão, with its pretty gardens with tropical plants, water features and interesting architecture.

Feast on thin crust pizza from one of Agadir's many patio ovens, such as Mezzo Mezzo.

People heading to Souq Al Had in Agdair. Bruno M Photographie/Shutterstock

How much money do I need for Agadir?

You can have a good time in Agadir on a tight budget as wandering the tree-lined streets, hiking to the kasbah and soaking up life on the waterfront won’t cost you a dirham. And the beaches around Agadir come alive at sunset. Using local transportation, walking around, visiting a museum and going on a day trip out of town shouldn’t break the bank.

If you have more to spend, you can make the most of the city's excellent dining scene, hire a guide to take you on more excursions and hit the souqs, including Souq Al Had and Kasbat Souss for some serious shopping.

Night in a midrange hotel: Dh500

Night in a double room in a five-star beachfront hotel: from Dh1500

Night in a rental apartment: from Dh1100

Museum admission: Dh20–50

Midrange hammam experience: Dh250–500

Mint tea: Dh10

Main meal at a restaurant: Dh100–150

Car rental per day: Dh500

Bus from Marrakesh to Agadir: Dh130

Short petit taxi ride: Dh15–20

The Agadir corniche. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

What should I pack for a visit to Agadir?

Both men and women will be treated with more respect if you dress conservatively in Morocco. For most beaches you may feel more comfortable covering up with a t-shirt. Also bring some smarter attire if you plan to go out to an upmarket restaurant.

Agadir is a little hilly, so packing decent walking shoes is a must. Bring hiking boots if you’re planning to go on any day trips to more remote places. A sun hat or cap is essential under the African sun. And pack a warm layer for cooler evenings.

Is it OK to travel solo in Agadir?

You may be considered an anomaly traveling solo in Morocco by many locals. Be prepared for unwanted attention. If you can, it’s easier to buddy up with another traveler for some of your visit. As is generally the case in Morocco, it’s wise to always dress conservatively. Take taxis at night rather than walk. Choose accommodations where you can safely retreat to relax. If someone is uncomfortably persistent, do not engage: stay calm, move away and look around for help – it's never far away.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Morocco guidebook, published in November 2025.