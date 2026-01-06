I’ve been to Morocco many times now. I’ve visited the thriving Djemaa El Fna in Marrakesh, meandered through the medina in Fez and enjoyed the seafood of Essaouira. However, there is no place in Morocco I have felt more relaxed in than Taghazout. There’s a sense of calm, peace and a quieter, more gentle pace. The sea, the sand, the water – it’s a surfer vibe for sure. Taghazout really is one of those places where I was planning my next trip before I’d even left. This small fishing village attracts travelers from all over and is a firm favorite for locals too looking for a beach getaway.

Taghazout, Morocco. Patrice Schwarz/500px

Advertisement

Here is how to enjoy a weekend in Taghazout.

When to arrive: Start on a Friday and end on a Sunday. If you’re a keen surfer, some event dates may determine when you visit. There is a surf expo in town, Taghazout Surf Expo, (this year it was in October, check the website for more details) and the Pro Taghazout Bay surfing competition in February/March (check the website). It can get very busy during this time, so book ahead. The main season for surfing is from October to April, which is when you will find consistent waves. From May to September, there are smaller waves, so this is a better time for beginners to hit the water.

How to get from the airport: You’ll likely fly into Agadir–Al Massira International Airport. Ask your accommodation about taxi services. It takes about 1 hour to get to Taghazout from there. You can expect to pay around Dh300-320.

Getting around town: Taghazout is walkable as it’s a small village, just avoid the heat in the late morning and afternoon. If you’re heading to the skatepark and don’t fancy the hike, take a petit taxi , local taxi. Hail one down to visit the neighboring villages, too, if you don’t have a rental car.

Where to stay: The Radisson Blu in Taghazout offers cozy apartments with a heap of activities on offer, such as surfing and yoga. The Radisson Blu also has properties around the country, which have excellent features such as in Casablanca, where there are relaxing hammam services, and Marrakesh, where you can take part in a Moroccan pastry-making class. For a boutique hotel stay, head to World of Waves right on thewaterfront.

What to pack: When walking around, wear loose clothing that covers the shoulders and knees. Bring a sunhat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen, especially if you are out on the water during the day. Rehydration sachets are always a plus, particularly if you’re being active in the heat. A cover-up is handy to have for walking around the beach and swimming pool if your accommodation has one.

Surfing at Anchor Beach. Kofimage/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Spend the morning with a view of the pristine North Atlantic Ocean at the World of Waves surf house. Order an avocado milk smoothie for a sweet and nourishing start to the day. Don’t forget your nus-nus too, which means half of both coffee and milk.

How to spend the day

One of the biggest draws here is undoubtedly surfing. Your accommodation may offer lessons out on the water (Radisson Blu offer beginner classes that are around two hours in both the morning and afternoon), but if not, head to the family-owned Surf Lovers Morocco, which offers classes for every level. Other favorites in town are Dihya Surf School (run by surfing champion Maryam el Gardoum) and Mint Surf. Other watersports such as paddleboarding are also popular here. After all that activity, enjoy lunch at one of the waterside cafes. Windy Bay serves up an array of tagines and tasty poke bowls.

Advertisement

Dinner

Enjoy a relaxed dinner at your hotel. Radisson Blu offers a number of eateries such as Le Bougainvillea. Here you can tuck into lamb or chicken with couscous as Moroccans do on Fridays.

After dark

For even more chill time, book onto an evening hammam session at your accommodation.

Day 2

Morning

Surfing may just be your new favorite sport, so take to the water again. Or enjoy other water adventures, such as kayaking. Ask at your accommodation if any classes are available, such as paddle boarding. Or keep it simple and take a dip in your hotel’s swimming pool. After, enjoy a filling breakfast at your accommodation. Look out for msemen, a square pancake, and harcha, fried buttery bread, which are classic Moroccan breakfast staples.

Argan tree seeds. Nejron Photo/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Head to the Argan Museum to learn about the argan tree, a tree unique to Morocco. The world’s first museum of its kind, you can learn all about this particular tree, how it's cropped and the process of making argan oil. You visit the museum with a tour guide, who will take you around and show you the collection of interactive displays. You can even have a go at cracking into your own argan nut using stones. Tastings are on offer at the end of the tour, too. Tuck into argan oil, argan honey and my personal favorite, amlou, a nut butter made with almonds, argan honey and argan oil with fresh bread. Make sure to visit the gift shop as well, which features plenty of argan oil goodies, so it is a great place for souvenir shopping. The museum also offers nearby hiking opportunities and cooking classes. After your museum visit, stay here for lunch and tuck into succulent tagines, seafood and salads.

After, explore Taghazout village. You’ll pass by collections of surfing rental shops and nip into craft shops, coffee shops and eateries. Walk by the beachfront promenade and spot surfers dipping into the ocean while you soak up the sun.

Dinner

Head to Dar Josephine, which serves up a tasty chicken bastilla, a savory, sweet pie, and an excellent catch of the day.

After dark

In the evening, enjoy some sunset yoga. Inquire at your accommodation if any classes are available. Radisson Blu offers this activity to non-guests too. Alternatively, head back into town and sign up for a class with Surf Berbere.

A cafe in Taghazout. Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning

If you’re looking to venture out and see more of the area, head to Aghroud, a village filled with colorful houses. Hop in a petit taxi, it’s about an hour trip each way, so start your day early. The Aghroud Beach is one of the largest stretches of beaches in the area too. If you’ve had your fill of sandy landscapes, head to Paradise Valley instead, which is about an hour away from Taghazout. Again, hop in a petit taxi or drive yourself. The area is a natural oasis and is known for hiking. There are dramatic cliffs, thundering waterfalls and various rock pools to find.

How to spend the day

Head to Tamraght, which is a 15-minute drive from Taghazout. Petit taxis can take you there. Walk by the water and you may find a pop-up market or event happening. Tamraght Life organizes yoga classes (aerial yoga anyone?), book clubs, pop up festivals and music events. If you can’t stay away from the water, nearby you’ll find Devil’s Rock, a stretch of sand which is suitable for beginner surfers. Anchor Point nearby, Almadraba in Arabic, is a well-known place for surfing too and is home to part of the World Surf League tour. There are plenty of waterside cafes for you to have juice or coffee or lunch. Let’s Be Healing Food serves nourishing healthy food such as wholesome smoothie bowls and salads.

Dinner

For a change, enjoy a bite to eat at Lazuli Restaurant. Their cacio e pepe is their stand-out dish. They do music nights here, so listen to some tunes while you dine.

After dark

Do as the locals do and head to the Taghazout Skatepark. Enjoy the views of the bay and the coast. You could spend hours here watching skateboarders and rollerbladers zip around the park. Two-hour classes are also available if you want to try out on your very own skateboard.

Zara Sekhavati traveled to Morocco with the support of Radisson Blu. Lonely Planet staff do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.