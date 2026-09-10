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The 2003 movie Love Actually captured perfectly a very specific, tender moment in travel: the airport reunion. We all know the feeling. You’ve been away from someone you love for far too long, and then suddenly, there they are. There’s the wave, the quickening pace and, finally, the running hug.

But for most of the past 25 years in the US, that reunion has had to wait until the baggage claim area – meeting loved ones at the gate was forbidden by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules. Now, for some travelers, that’s changing.

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TSA has launched Gateside by TSA PreCheck, a new program that lets eligible people without a plane ticket pass through security and proceed to the gate. That means you could meet a friend during a layover, walk your parents or kids to their departure gate, or be right there waiting when someone you love steps off the plane.

You might even have time for a spot of shopping or airport dining, but there are a few rules to be aware of. Here's how the Gateside by TSA PreCheck program works.

How Can I Take Advantage of Gateside by TSA PreCheck?

The Theme Building at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Imorgon Bitti/Shutterstock

Now before you apply a splash of perfume and dash off to the terminal, it's important to be aware that the program is not open to every traveler or available at every airport. Here are the key things to note.

Gateside by TSA PreCheck is Only Available at Participating Airports

The program has initially launched at 13 US airports, with the TSA saying more will be added in the coming months. The list includes some of the US's biggest aviation hubs, but not all of them, so be sure to check the Gateside by TSA PreCheck website for the current list before making plans.

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Approved airports in the first wave include Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California, Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Detroit, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas.

Other participating airports are dotted around the Midwest and the Great Plains. However, at this stage, flight hubs on the East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest are conspicuously absent from the list.

You Need to Be a TSA PreCheck Member

You’ll need an active TSA PreCheck membership and your Known Traveler Number (KTN) to apply. Eligible members of some other trusted-traveler programs with a KTN can also participate. Joining TSA PreCheck involves completing an online application and attending an in-person interview at an approved enrollment center, and there's a fee of around $85.

Perks of membership include being able to use special express lanes at airports and pass through security without removing your shoes, belt or jacket, or taking laptops and liquids out of your bag. See the TSA website for full details on how to apply.

You Have to Be a US Resident

The TSA PreCheck scheme is only open to US citizens, US nationals and lawful permanent residents in the USA. This means that some folks in long-distance relationships can't recreate those Love Actually scenes just yet.

You Need to Apply in Advance

Illuminated airport signs reminding passengers about REAL ID. Ivan Marc/Shutterstock

Assuming you have a valid TSA PreCheck membership, you can apply online for airport access via the TSA website, but you'll need to request approval between 1 and 3 days before the day you want to visit the airport. There's no fee but passes are limited, so approval isn’t guaranteed.

Assuming you are approved, you can log in to the Gateside by TSA PreCheck online portal to get proof of approval status to show to the TSA officer when you visit the airport. Keep your approval handy on your phone; screenshots and printouts aren’t accepted.

You'll Need to Bring ID

You can't just waltz through security at the airport. When you go to the terminal, you'll need to show a form of REAL ID such as a federally approved driver's license, an approved state identification card or another form of identification accepted by the TSA.

Go Through the TSA PreCheck Lane

When you get to the departures area at the airport, be ready to show your ID and Gateside by TSA PreCheck approval and proceed through a regular TSA PreCheck screening lane. TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes can’t be used for Gateside visits.

You'll then be free to proceed to the airside zone, and meet or say goodbye to anyone you care to. Kids can come too, but they need to be included on the adults’ reservation. There’s no additional charge for Gateside access, and an approved pass is valid for the whole calendar day, allowing reentry.

Will I Definitely Get Approval?

Before you start sending messages saying, "See you at the gate," be aware that participating airports have a limited number of Gateside passes available for any given day. Availability can be further restricted during busy periods, so even if you meet all the requirements, you may not get a pass for your chosen day.

So no, you can’t quite recreate the final scene of Love Actually everywhere just yet. But at a growing number of airports, the person you love might be able to make it past baggage claim and meet you right at the gate.