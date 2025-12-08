Eclectic, energetic and experimental, Melbourne’s food scene is the envy of the world. This is Australia’s cuisine capital, where the menu moves from the flavors of the Mediterranean to zesty Asian bites to the sweet spices of Africa – all served as stylish yet affordable plates.

Left: Up close and personal with a flaky pastry. Right: Putting the final touches on croissants.

Customers line up at Lune Croissanterie.

Wander the lanes in Melbourne’s Central Business District (CBD), bursting with boisterous and ever-changing street art, to drink in some Aussie café culture. Opt for a takeaway piccolo latte before joining the line at Lune Croissanterie, where one bite of a boldly flavored seasonal cruffin (croissant-muffin) will have you understanding the fervor.

Thanks to a wave of immigration in the 1850s and then another burst in the 1960s, Italian and Greek migrants have brought their culinary know-how to the Victorian capital and its surrounding suburbs. In particular, the Italian influence on Melbourne's coffee and dining culture permeates the city, offering an overwhelming amount of choice. However, a visit to the stunning Il Mercato Centrale Melbourne, in the heart of of the CBD, is an absolute must. This three-level marketplace is a culinary cornucopia of more than 20 vendors offering everything from fresh produce to simple yet delicious Italian dining. If the purse allows, book a table at Bottega to indulge in a delicious Australian spin on modern Italian cuisine.

Outside Juju's Deli in South Melbourne.

A sandwich from Juju's deli served on fresh focaccia.

Venture beyond the city and there are rewards aplenty. Jump on tram 96 and head to the bustling, boutique South Melbourne Market for a pitstop at Juju’s Deli. Fueling up on its Chicken Schnitty Sanga (that’s a chicken schnitzel sandwich, for the uninitiated) might be the most Australian thing you can ever do.

Prawn ceviche, Mahi Mahi Aguachile, and beef tacos from Hotel Jesus.

Left: The interior of Hotel Jesus. Right: The Chicken al Pastor taco, made with 12-hour marinated chicken.

Head to Coburg, where Beit Siti serves up incredible Palestinian food via a rotating seasonal menu. Then, stop by the atmospheric Waxflower Bar nearby to sample their "minimal interference" wine selection and treat your ears to their seductive soundspace before heading to Hotel Jesus in Collingwood, for some street tacos that will transport you directly to Mexico.

Left: Sip wine while listening to vinyl at Waxflower Bar. Right: Waxflower's European and Peruvian style menu changes with the seasons.

There’s no shortage of incredible Asian cuisine in and around Melbourne, but Hanoi Mee in the bayside suburb of Port Melbourne should be on every culinary traveler’s must-dine list. Have your fill of the green rice fried tiger prawns but save room for the mouthwatering caramelized pork hock.

