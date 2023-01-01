Trading since 1867, this market is an institution, its labyrinthine guts packed with a brilliant collection of stalls selling everything from organic produce and arts and crafts to Indigenous Australian deli products. It's famed for dim sims (sold here since 1949), and there's no shortage of international food options. From early January to early February, the lively South Melbourne Night Market runs until 9.30pm on Wednesdays. It's also home to a cooking school. See the website for details.

Two hours free parking is available on market days.