Melbourne's tallest building, the 297m-high Eureka Tower was erected in 2006, and a wild elevator ride takes you to its 88th floor in less than 40 seconds (check out the photo on the elevator floor if there’s time). The Edge – a slightly sadistic glass cube – cantilevers you out of the building; you have no choice but to look down. Book on the website for a slightly discounted admission.

If you want to experience a similar view in comfort, it's plusher and more affordable to head to the Rialto Tower – hit Lui Bar, on the same floor as fine-dining restaurant Vue de Monde, for a world-class cocktail.