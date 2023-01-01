The Arts Centre, one of Melbourne's top performing arts venues, comprises two separate buildings, Hamer Hall and the Theatres Building (under the spire, including a free gallery with changing exhibitions). Guided tours of the theatres and exhibitions run daily at 11am (adult/child $25/15); the Sunday tour ($35) focuses on backstage (no children under 12) and both feature light morning tea.

The Arts Centre hosts a craft market every Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Around 80 artisans sell everything from handmade soaps and silk scarves to photographs and other artwork.