Australian Centre for the Moving Image

Managing to educate, enthral and entertain in equal parts, ACMI is a visual feast that pays homage to Australian cinema and TV, offering insight into the modern-day Aussie psyche. A $40 million renewal project in 2020 freshened things up, with newly designed exhibitions, a cafe, shop and sitting areas, making ACMI a perfect choice to while away a rainy day. Enquire about daily free exhibition tours, as well as cinema screenings, regular talks and great workshops (prices vary).

The museum's entirely redesigned free exhibition gallery takes you on a journey through the past, present and future of the moving image, from ancient shadow puppets and Victorian-era original cameras through to the latest in multimedia art. Major moments in the history of the moving image are detailed, including the origin of movies and their production design, Australian cinematic culture and the rise of video games. Interactive visitor experiences allow you to experiment with assembling your own film scenes or creating your own sound effects in a custom Foley studio.