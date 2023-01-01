Once a corn market for the growing city of Melbourne, services were celebrated on this prominent site from the city’s first days, but work on Melbourne's Anglican cathedral didn't commenced until 1880. Consecrated in 1891, the present Gothic Revival church is the work of distinguished ecclesiastical architect William Butterfield (a case of architecture by proxy, as he sent the drawings from England). It features ornate stained-glass windows, Victorian-era tiling and cream and grey stone.