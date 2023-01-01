The Crown complex sprawls across two city blocks and includes three luxury hotels, restaurants and a casino that never closes. It’s another world with its no-natural-light interior and the smell of chlorinated fountains. Thrown in are a cinema, nightclubs, bars, high-end fashion and a food court. Still, walking along the river is a must when visiting, so you might as well do it during the nightly fire show when bursting flames cast warmth on the faces of spectators.

The Gas Brigades light up every hour on the hour during the week between 9pm and midnight and from 8pm to midnight on weekends, pending 'total fire ban' days and weather conditions. You can see them from the riverside restaurants, too, so always ask for a seat near the window when booking.