Polly Woodside is a restored iron-hulled tall ship, dating from 1885. After circumnavigating the world 17 times it now rests in a basin off the Yarra River. A glimpse of the rigging makes for a tiny reminder of what the Yarra would have looked like in the 19th century, dense with ships at anchor.

Check the website for Pirate Days with games and sausage sizzles, or simply relax at the wharf's picnic facilities.