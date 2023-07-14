Azure waters, verdant green forests, terracotta structures gleaming in the sun: around the world, there’s no shortage of eye candy waiting to satisfy your visual sweet tooth.

Yet as stunning as the frosty white peaks of a mountaintop or the warm ocher of desert adobe can be, it pays to see the world through rose-colored glasses every once in a while.

For those moments, there’s nothing like the whimsical, charming and cheeky joy a splash of pink brings to a destination. And from the blushing shores of Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas to the vivid magenta-drenched Pink St in Puerto Plata, there’s no shortage of places ready to envelop you in confectionary pink hues.

With the imminent release of Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie, now’s the perfect time to take a page from Travel Barbie’s playbook and embrace all the globe-trotting pink the world has to offer. These five pretty-in-pink destinations fit the bill.

1. Strike a pose against LA’s pink wall

A photography icon long before Instagram became, well, Instagram, Los Angeles’ famous Pink Wall has been the backdrop of choice for amateur and professional photographers alike for nearly 20 years. It’s part of the Paul Smith store on Melrose Ave, and welcomes over 55,000 visitors a year, who line up in front of the boutique for their shot at a selfie.

The wall is repainted every three months at an annual cost of $60,000 to ensure it stays in pristine hot-pink shape. The color, incidentally, has its own trademarked Pantone swatch (“Pink Lady”) – so you’ll have to cover your living room in convincing dupe unless you have the secret code to use at your local paint shop.

Planning tip: Pictures of the Pink Wall can only be taken using your phone’s camera. DSLRs are no longer allowed, a rule that’s enforced by the security detail present around the wall.

From an aerial perspective, Western Australia’s Lake Hillier pops © Philip Thurston / Getty Images

2. Fly over Western Australia’s Lake Hillier

Situated on Australia’s Middle Island, the largest of the Recherche Archipelago, Lake Hillier looks more like a massive glass of spilled strawberry Quik than a body of water. Researchers once believed it was high salinity levels that gave the 1970ft(600m)-long lake its bubblegum-pink tint, but they’ve recently discovered that the real cause of its eye-catching color is algae, halobacteria and other microbes.

While the water is safe for swimming, people are generally prohibited from visiting the island. The only way to get a glimpse of the lake is by booking a scenic flight out of Esperance Airport and taking in the sight from overhead.

Planning tip: Before traveling to the Recherche Archipelago, check out any potential closure notices at Emergency WA and Australia’s Parks and Wildlife Service.

You don’t need flip-flops to walk on the cool surface of Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas © RooM RF / Getty Images

3. Sink your toes into the Bahamas’ Pink Sands Beach

Stretching for over three miles, Pink Sands Beach on the Bahamas’ Harbor Island routinely ranks on lists of the world’s most beautiful shorelines. To get there, you’ll need to fly into North Eleuthra’s airport from Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Nassau, then hop on a ferry.

The pale pink color of the beach is a result of microscopic coral insects (known as foraminifera), whose bright pink or red shells wash ashore and mix with the sand and other bits of coral. While most strands can bake the soles of your feet under the mid-summer sun, the sand here remains refreshingly cool, allowing you to roam comfortably without shoes.

The clear, crystalline waters of Pink Sands also make it a prime site for snorkeling and diving excursions.

Planning tip: The Bahamas offers a temperate climate for beach activities almost all year long, but you’ll want to keep a close watch on the forecast during hurricane season (June through November) when the potential for major storms heats up.

On Puerto Plata’s Paseo de Doña Blanca, magenta rules © Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

4. Wander down Pink St in the Dominican Republic

A port town surrounded by turquoise waters and dotted with bright Caribbean architecture, Puerto Plata just might be the Dominican Republic’s most picturesque city. While the town’s Umbrella St gets plenty of tourist traffic, you only have to wander a few blocks down to escape the throngs and find yourself in one of the most visually arresting lanes in the entire country.

Located right off of Parque Central, Paseo de Doña Blanca (also known as the “Pink St”) was built as a memorial to Bianca Franceschini, an Italian who immigrated to Puerto Plata with her husband in 1898.

Only one block long, the pedestrian street is completely covered in bright magenta – right down to the benches, flowers and floating bicycle display hanging on the wall. There’s a small cafe located on the street that offers a quiet moment to refuel and soak in all of the pink-dipped details surrounding you.

Planning tip: Pink St is generally quieter and less congested than other sites in Puerto Plata, but to avoid a potential crush of tourists impeding on your photos and time, check the port schedule and opt for a day when most of the cruise ships are at sea.

Hawa Mahal is the centerpiece of the “Pink City” © Matt Munro / Lonely Planet

5. Roam the halls of Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

Not content to stop at just a wall or street, the city of Jaipur bathed itself in a coat of dusty pink in honor of Prince Albert’s visit in 1876. Today, the “Pink City” continues to lure travelers from all around the world with its rosy forts, bazaars and royal dwellings, the most famous of which lies at the heart of the Rajasthani captial: Hawa Mahal.

Clocking in at five stories, it amazingly was built without a foundation, continuing to stand thanks to its curved architecture (it leans at an 87-degree angle). Dedicated to Lord Krishna – the shape of the building is said to resemble his crown – the building has a honeycomb structure that helps the interior of this perpetually pink palace stay cool. Which is why its name translates to “Palace of the Winds.”

Planning tip: Take advantage of your time in Jaipur by purchasing a composite tourist ticket that will give you access to Hawa Mahal and an additional six other popular monuments found throughout the area.