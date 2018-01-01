Nassau Shore Excursion: Island Highlights Sightseeing Tour

You will be introduced to your driver waiting by an air-conditioned full-size van. Your 2.5-hour sightseeing, tasting and shopping tour will be talked about for years to come. Your tour begins with a drive through the historic city of Nassau before you land at your first stop (for approximately 15 minutes) at the Bahamas Rum Cake Factory. The factory produces several scrumptious flavors of rum cakes like, pina colada, banana, and chocolate. Free sampling is available at this stop! Next, head across the 65-foot bridge that connects Nassau to Paradise Island and visit the beauties of paradise island for about 30-minute stop. Afterward, stop at the Queen's Staircase, one of the most visited attractions in Nassau. Climb 65 hand-carved steps from the bottom to the top where you will arrive at Bennet's Hill and home of Fort Fincastle, the fort that overlooks the city of Nassau. If you are not able to walk the staircase you can stay on-board and be driven to the top where you will have an opportunity to do some light shopping for authentic handmade goods at bargain prices. Ready for a sweet treat? Try a free sample of chocolate at the Graycliff Chocolate Factory who manufactures some of the best chocolate in town. The last stop of the tour is John Watling's Distillery home to locally made rum sample their famous rum. If you are looking for a public beach at the end of the tour you can visit Junkanoo Beach. The beach is a 10-minute walk back to town or stay on-board and conclude your tour in the main shopping district.