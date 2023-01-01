Graycliff Cigar Co

Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar rollers) are busy at work, their fingers a blur as they roll hand-dried tobacco leaves into premium stogies. You can wander through and take photos for free, or a guided factory tour is BS$10. Book ahead for a cigar-rolling lesson (BS$75) or a cigar-rolling demo with rum tasting (BS$150).

Graycliff’s head torcedor was the late Avelino Lara, former personal cigar roller for Fidel Castro.