Built between 1787 and 1790 to guard the west entrance to Nassau Harbour, this massive fort was the pet project of Lord Dunmore, who named it after King George III’s wife. Ill-designed (the barracks were built directly in the line of fire) and overbudget, it quickly took on the name ‘Dunmore’s Folly’ and was never used. Today its moat, dungeon and underground tunnels make an intriguing excursion.