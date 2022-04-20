Nassau

Fort Charlotte, Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau is the gritty, vivacious alter ego to the relaxed character of most of the Bahamas. The country's only city, it teems with haring jitneys, bawling straw-goods vendors, rum-happy locals and endless waves of cruise-ship passengers.

  • Bahamas, New Providence Island, Nassau: Detail of National Art Gallery

    National Art Gallery of the Bahamas

    Nassau

    Anchoring the West Hill St tourist enclave, the National Art Gallery is a welcome oasis inside the stately 1860s-era Villa Doyle and one of the gems in…

  • Graycliff Cigar Co

    Graycliff Cigar Co

    Nassau

    Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar…

  • Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase

    Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase

    Nassau

    Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it…

  • John Watling's Distillery

    John Watling's Distillery

    Nassau

    Watling's, relatively new to the Bahamian rum-distilling game, has found a home in the beautifully restored 18th-century Buena Vista Estate, its extensive…

  • Junkanoo Beach

    Junkanoo Beach

    Nassau

    Between downtown Nassau and Arawak Cay, Junkanoo is popular with locals and visitors alike, with beach-shack bars, volleyball nets, sky-juice vendors and…

  • Fort Charlotte, Nassau, Bahamas

    Fort Charlotte

    Nassau

    Built between 1787 and 1790 to guard the west entrance to Nassau Harbour, this massive fort was the pet project of Lord Dunmore, who named it after King…

  • Pirates of Nassau

    Pirates of Nassau

    Nassau

    It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades…

  • Prince George Wharf

    Prince George Wharf

    Nassau

    The historic cruise-ship wharf, north of Rawson Sq and Bay St, is the gateway to Nassau for more than a million visitors a year. Fronted by bustling…

Luxury

Late Duke of Windsor's home in the Bahamas is now up for sale

Mar 30, 2020 • 2 min read

