The historic cruise-ship wharf, north of Rawson Sq and Bay St, is the gateway to Nassau for more than a million visitors a year. Fronted by bustling Woodes Rogers Walk, the wharf itself houses souvenir stalls, fast-food outlets, horse-drawn surrey touts, a tourist office and the Junkanoo Expo Museum. Water taxis to Paradise Island and tour boats also leave from here and adjoining Woodes Rogers Walk.