This splendid Georgian mansion, residence of the governor-general, surmounts Mount Fitzwilliam (central Nassau's low hill) like a festive pink cake. Sitting on the site of a predecessor built in 1737, the 1803 structure was badly damaged by a hurricane in 1929, leading to extensive repairs and remodeling (1932), and lavish redecoration during the Duke of Windsor’s time as governor (1940–45). Below, the statue of Christopher Columbus has maintained a jaunty pose on the steps overlooking Duke St since 1830.