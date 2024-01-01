Thought to be the oldest surviving residence in Nassau (it dates to just after the American Revolution, and was built by Loyalists fleeing the fledgling United States), the pretty pink Balcony House has been restored to its late 18th-century splendor, and is packed with antiques and curios.
Balcony House Museum
Nassau
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Clifton Heritage National Park
13.61 MILES
The scrub forest, wetlands, beaches and historic relics of Clifton Heritage National Park narrowly avoided being bulldozed to make space for new tourist…
National Art Gallery of the Bahamas
0.25 MILES
Anchoring the West Hill St tourist enclave, the National Art Gallery is a welcome oasis inside the stately 1860s-era Villa Doyle and one of the gems in…
0.2 MILES
Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar…
0.33 MILES
Watling's, relatively new to the Bahamian rum-distilling game, has found a home in the beautifully restored 18th-century Buena Vista Estate, its extensive…
0.41 MILES
Between downtown Nassau and Arawak Cay, Junkanoo is popular with locals and visitors alike, with beach-shack bars, volleyball nets, sky-juice vendors and…
1.29 MILES
Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits…
0.07 MILES
It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades…
Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase
0.39 MILES
Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it…
Nearby Nassau attractions
0.07 MILES
It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades…
0.1 MILES
This splendid Georgian mansion, residence of the governor-general, surmounts Mount Fitzwilliam (central Nassau's low hill) like a festive pink cake…
3. Pompey Museum of Slavery & Emancipation
0.12 MILES
Located in the Vendue House – a queen-conch-pink building from the 1760s in which slave auctions were once held – this one-room museum features…
4. Heritage Museum of the Bahamas
0.14 MILES
Mostly comprising a substantial private collection of antiques and artifacts relating to the history of the Bahamas, this small museum covers a lot of…
0.16 MILES
The Bahamas' first winery, in the former Sisters of Charity chapel, is the latest Graycliff venture. You can sample wines for free and chat with the…
0.19 MILES
Completing the Graycliff's Heritage Village trifecta (wine, chocolate and cigars), this boutique chocolate factory uses Caribbean cacao to produce a wide…
0.2 MILES
For chills with your historical thrills, stop by this 1797 pink octagon, once a jail and workhouse for the poor. The cells are now tranquil reading nooks,…
0.2 MILES
Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar…