Balcony House Museum

Thought to be the oldest surviving residence in Nassau (it dates to just after the American Revolution, and was built by Loyalists fleeing the fledgling United States), the pretty pink Balcony House has been restored to its late 18th-century splendor, and is packed with antiques and curios.

