Watling's, relatively new to the Bahamian rum-distilling game, has found a home in the beautifully restored 18th-century Buena Vista Estate, its extensive tiki-lit gardens patrolled by fluffy-legged bantams and staff in colonial-era costumes. Take a free 15-minute tour of the house and distillery – named for a 17th-century pirate – then adjourn to the stylish bar for a tasting of the pale, amber and buena vista rums.