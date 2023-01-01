Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase

Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it was eventually converted into a lighthouse. The fort itself is not particularly fascinating, but it’s worth the trip for the sweeping panoramic views from the top. Leading up from Elizabeth Ave is the Queen’s Staircase: built from solid limestone carved by slaves, it’s one of the island’s most enduring landmarks.

Young ‘tour guides’ will try to offer their services – you won’t need them.