Rawson Square is a natural place to begin exploring Nassau, and a meeting-point for guided walks. Nearby is a life-sized bronze statue of a Bahamian Woman holding a child, which honors the role of women during ‘years of adversity.’ In the center of the square is a bust of Sir Milo Butler, the first governor-general of the independent nation, and a fountain pool with leaping bronze dolphins. Parliament Square, the seat of government, lies immediately south.