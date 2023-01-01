It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades entirely on Nassau's history as a haven and republic for pirates and has some interesting displays, from the scale replica of the pirate ship Revenge, and semi-animatronic pirates to accessible exhibits on everything from marooning to pirate Hall-of-Famers. In a modern age it feels decidedly dated but there's some historical pirate education for kids and parents.

There’s a decent gift shop, Plunder, with eye patches and the like as you emerge, and Smugglers restaurant next door.