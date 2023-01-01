Ardastra Gardens, Zoo & Conservation Center

This lush 1.6-hectare tropical garden contains a small zoo, home to around 180 animals of 60 different species. Crowd-pleasers include the Madagascan lemurs and three endangered Bahamian boa constrictors, but the undisputed highlight is the small regiment of marching West Indian flamingos, which strut their stuff at 10:30am, 2:15pm and 4pm daily. Kids will also be thrilled to feed the lory parrots by hand, even as they're used for convenient perches.