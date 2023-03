The powdery sand here shimmers with a pink glow – a result of finely pulverized coral – that’s a faint blush by day and a rosy red when fired by the dawn or sunset. It’s been called the world’s most beautiful beach by a slew of international glossies, and we won’t argue, especially when you get past the rows of blue-and-white umbrellas and loungers. Follow Chapel St or Court St to public access paths to the Atlantic side shores.