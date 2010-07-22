Welcome to Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the jewel in India's crown. From fairy-tale palaces and epic forts to colourful festivals and wildlife encounters, this is India at its vibrant best.

The Golden Triangle

The famous Golden Triangle is a traveller’s survey of Indian icons with Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, at one of the apices. It kicks off at the daunting megametropolis of Delhi, with its majestic Mughal heritage, and then angles to Agra, where one of the world’s most famous tombs, the Taj Mahal, defines the city. The triangle is completed at Jaipur – a city painted pink with some of the most colourful bazaars in India. Moreover, Jaipur is the gateway to Rajasthan, and once you've slept in a palace, entered a medieval fort or swayed on a camel, you'll want to experience more.

Magnificent Monuments

In Rajasthan, it's the forts and palaces that grab your attention. Massive forts emerge from mountain tops, their battle-scarred ramparts still defying long-dead enemies. Spiked doors that once held war elephants at bay open onto the twisting approaches to the palaces within. Austere and practical gives way to fantasy and opulence once safely inside. Carved marble and stone, fountains and coloured glass decorate the halls of business and rooms of pleasure. All across Rajasthan there are numerous forgotten forts and lovingly restored palaces, including Jaisalmer's fairy-tale desert outpost, Amber's honey-hued fort-palace and Jodhpur's imposing Mehrangarh to name just a few.

Land of Kings

Rajasthan is literally the Land of the Kings. It is home to the chivalrous Rajputs, and its battle-scarred heritage has bestowed legacies of pride and tradition. The upper echelons of this medieval society built magnificent palaces and forts, many of which are now glorious hotels and museums. In addition, stunning handicrafts and fine arts were developed and nurtured through patronage by the maharajas. Village life remains steeped in tradition but, just like the rest of India, the pace of change is accelerating. Turbaned men still barter for decorated camels – they just relay the successful deal home via a smart phone.

Celebration of Colour

The colours of Rajasthan are impossible to ignore and the effect of emerald green, canary yellow and fire-engine red turbans and saris is simply dazzling. Little wonder so many fashion designers find their inspiration and raw materials in this state. The lucky visitor might even see a flash of orange while tiger-spotting in Ranthambhore National Park. Easier to collect on a camera are the bright hues of Rajasthan's many festivals: from garishly decorated mounts at the camel and elephant festivals in Pushkar and Jaipur, respectively, to the rainbow explosions of Diwali and Holi, celebrated across the region.

$242 Multi-day & Extended Tours

4-Day Private Golden Triangle: Agra and Jaipur from New Delhi

Day 1: New Delhi - AgraBegin your trip meeting your guide at the airport, railway station, hotel, or elsewhere in Delhi at 9am. Spend about three hours visiting Qutb Minar, Lotus Temple, and India Gate, learning about these monuments from your guide, and drive by Parliament House, President's Palace, and the secretariat buildings. There will be time for lunch at a local restaurant and then you’ll set off for the three-hour drive to your five-star Agra hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Jaypee Palace or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 2: Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Jaipur (breakfast included)Watch the sun rise over the Taj Mahal as your guide shares its history as a tomb built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1630 to enshrine his wife. Enjoy breakfast at your hotel and then spend two hours visiting Agra Fort as your guide reveals the marvels of its palaces, balconies, and gardens. From Agra Fort, make the five-hour journey to your five-star Jaipur hotel, visiting Fatehpur Sikri on the way, to admire the architectural wonder built for Mughal emperor Akbar as his home and empire’s capital from 1571 to 1585.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 3: Jaipur (breakfast included)After breakfast, travel to Amber Fort, the capital of Rajasthan until 1728, and follow your guide on a two-hour tour of its palaces, squares, and monuments. Head down the hill to Jal Mahal, a palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, for a photo opportunity. There will be time for lunch and then you’ll spend two hours exploring Maharaja’s City Palace, then head to Jantar Mantar, an observatory built by Rajput King Sawai Jai Singh, to explore for about one and a half hours. Drive past Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) before returning to your hotel.Overnight stay at Hotel Holiday Inn or Similar 5 Star Hotel. Day 4: Jaipur - Delhi (breakfast included)After breakfast, make the approximately five-hour journey back to Delhi or be dropped-off at Jaipur airport.
$56 Cultural & Theme Tours

Private Taj Mahal and Agra Day Tour from Jaipur

After pickup from your Jaipur hotel at 6am, transfer for five hours in an air-conditioned vehicle to Agra where an art historian guide meets you to lead a 2-hour tour of the Taj Mahal followed by a 1-hour tour of Agra Fort, also known as the Red Fort along with Baby Taj which is the small form of the Taj Mahal with a beautiful interior and lush green garden. This specialist guide will focus on artistic and historic details that enrich the experience of the sites. Following a lunch break (at own expense), continue by car to Fatehpur Sikri and visit Amazing Buland Darwaza which is the biggest Gate of the World and enjoy the beautiful palaces that we made for different queens of Akbar as per their convenience. Then travel three hours by car back to your hotel in Jaipur, arriving around 8pm.
$64 Tours & Sightseeing

Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal Full-Day Private Jaipur Tour

Meet your guide at your Jaipur hotel or arrange to be picked up at the airport or railway station in Jaipur at approximately 8am. Begin the tour by visiting the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort is situated on a ridge just outside Jaipur City and is beautifully reflected in the lake below. Inside the fort, you will encounter the world-renowned Jai Mandir temple with its dazzling Sheesh Mahal hall of mirrors. The walls and the ceiling of the Mahal are covered with a beautiful array of mirrors, which reflect any streak of light, illuminating the entire room.Continue the tour by making a photo stop at Jal Mahal around 11am. This Rajput style "Water Palace" sits in the center of the Man Sarobar lake. The lake is often dry during the summer, but the winter monsoons frequently turn it into a beautiful lake filled with water hyacinths. Next, you will visit the Hawa Mahal, another Rajput landmark also known as the Palace of the Winds, for more photo opportunities. The five story Hawa Mahal was built in 1799A.D. along the main street of the old city. It is a pink sandstone masterpiece with semi-octagonal and delicately honeycombed windows.After taking a short break to enjoy lunch at a popular local restaurant, you will visit the City Palace and observatory which is located in the heart of the old city. Once the royal residence of the King of Jaipur, the palace was built using a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles. It features carved arches, intricately crafted columns and two carved marble elephants that guard the entrance.Later in the day, enjoy an afternoon of shopping in Jaipur where you will find an enticing variety of goods. Some of the most popular items include precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles. The tour will conclude around 5pm when you are transferred back to your Jaipur hotel, airport or railway station.
$50 Tours & Sightseeing

Night Tour of Jaipur City Monuments and Streets

You will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Jaipur at 10 PM and transferred to Amber Fort to enjoy the beautiful night view of the fort from the outside. Later on we will drive towards the Water Palace with beautiful view of the palace surrounded by water. Try to capture the wonderful moments with the camera. After the palace we will drive towards the Palace of Winds to experience the beautiful night view of the architecture and then proceed to the area of old Streets of Jaipur including Jewellery Street, Small Cross Road, Big Cross Road along with some ancient buildings of Jaipur. By the end of the tour, we will drop you off at your hotel by 12:30 AM.
$60 Day Trips & Excursions

Private Full Day Tour of Jaipur

Jaipur, also popularly known as the Pink City, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, in 1727 A.D. Jaipur is one of the finest planned cities of India, located in the semi-desert lands of Rajasthan. The city which once had been the capital of the royalty now is the capital city of Rajasthan. The very structure of Jaipur resembles the taste of the Rajputs and the Royal families. At present, Jaipur is a major business center with all requisites of a metropolitan city.Hawa Mahal, the most famous landmark of Jaipur, the palace of winds built in 1799 by Sawai Pratap Singh was actually planned for the royal household to have a look at everyday life of the city. The palace has tier upon tier of curved arch surmounting fairy casements with “jali” – latticework screens. The Jantar Mantar monument of Jaipur, is a collection of nineteen architectural astronomical instruments, built by the Rajput king Sawai Jai Singh, and completed in 1738 CE. It features the world’s largest stone sundial, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.It is the largest stone astronomical observatory in the world and this feature makes it, a special destination for a traveler.

$124 Day Trips & Excursions

Private Day-Trip To Agra Including The Taj Mahal From Jaipur By Train

6am - You'll be picked up from your hotel in Jaipur and transferred to Jaipur Railway Station where you will board your super fast Deluxe Train to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra.Note: Please carry a valid, photo ID like a passport, driver's license, or student identity card.7:05am – Your Super fast Deluxe Train, Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12035) departs from Jaipur Railway Station. (Breakfast will be served on board during your 3.5-hour journey all while enjoying the scenic countryside on board the train.)10:35am – As you arrive at Agra Fort Railway Station, you will be met by your representative/driver at the main exit gate. He will be holding a sign with your name for you to find easily. After you have arrived and met with your driver, you'll head to a 5-star hotel to freshen up where you will be able to use the hotel wash rooms. You'll then meet your tour guide in the hotel lobby. 11am - You'll leave the hotel to visit the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the world's best-known tomb that stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal. Please keep in mind that the Taj Mahal is closed every Friday.1pm - Enjoy a lunch break at a local, air-conditioned restaurant.2pm – After lunch you'll visit Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques and private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire.3pm – In the afternoon, enjoy shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and soft-stone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leather-ware, brass-ware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work.5pm - After a memorable day, transfer to the Agra Fort Railway Station. (Train departs at 5:40pm. Dinner will be served on board).9:20pm – Train arrives at Jaipur Railway Station, where you will be met by your driver and driven to your hotel or the airport in Jaipur.
Rajasthan photo credits