Udaipur

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Udaipur,Rajasthan,India.

Getty Images

Overview

Udaipur has a romance of setting unmatched in Rajasthan and arguably in all India – snuggling beside tranquil Lake Pichola, with the purple ridges of the Aravalli Range stretching away in every direction. Fantastical palaces, temples, havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) and countless narrow, crooked, timeless streets add the human counterpoint to the city’s natural charms. For the visitor there's the serenity of boat rides on the lakes, the bustle and color of bazaars, a lively arts scene, the quaint old-world feel of its heritage hotels, tempting shops and some lovely countryside to explore on wheels, feet or horseback.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Udaipur, Rajasthan, India

    City Palace Museum

    Udaipur

    The main part of the City Palace is open as the City Palace Museum, with rooms extravagantly decorated with mirrors, tiles and paintings, and housing a…

  • City Palace viewed from Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India

    City Palace

    Udaipur

    Surmounted by balconies, towers and cupolas towering over the lake, the imposing City Palace is Rajasthan’s largest palace, with a facade 244m long and 30…

  • Lake Pichola

    Lake Pichola

    Udaipur

    Limpid and large, Lake Pichola reflects the grey-blue mountains on its mirror-like surface. It was enlarged by Maharana Udai Singh II, following his…

  • [UNVERIFIED CONTENT] The grand pillared Durbar Hall of Khilwat Mubarak, Chowmahalla Palace (or Chowmahallat), Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Hall features the marble platform on which the Takht-e-Nishan or the royal seat was laid and 19 spectacular crystal chandeliers. Chowmahalla Palace is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

    Durbar Hall

    Udaipur

    The restored Durbar Hall (royal reception hall) in the City Palace is one of India’s most impressive, with some of the country’s biggest chandeliers. The…

  • India, Rajasthan. The Monsoon Palace, Udaipur.

    Sajjan Garh

    Udaipur

    Perched on top of a distant hill like a fairy-tale castle, this melancholy, neglected late-19th-century palace was constructed by Maharana Sajjan Singh…

  • Jagmandir Island with the palace built by Maharana Karan Singh in 1620. India

    Jagmandir Island

    Udaipur

    The palace on Jagmandir Island, about 800m south of Jagniwas, was built by Maharana Karan Singh II in 1620, added to by his successor Maharana Jagat Singh…

  • India, Rajasthan State, surroundings of Udaipur, Ahar site contains more than 250 cenotaphs of the maharanas of Mewar that were built over approximately 350 years. There are 19 chhatris that commemorate the 19 maharajas who were cremated here

    Royal Cremation Ground

    Udaipur

    About 3km east of the old city, at Ahar, is Udaipur’s royal cremation ground, with 372 cenotaphs of maharanas and queens of Mewar forming a spectacular…

  • Shilpgram, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Shilpgram

    Udaipur

    A crafts village west of Fateh Sagar, Shilpgram was inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Set in dusty, rolling countryside, it’s contrived, but remains…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Udaipur

Hands of a potter and student

Art

Learn a craft in India, Asia's creative hub

Apr 24, 2019 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Udaipur with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Udaipur