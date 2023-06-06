Jaisalmer

Portrait of man from Bishnoi Hindu sect with camel.

Pete Seaward

Overview

The fort of Jaisalmer is a breathtaking sight: a massive sandcastle rising from the sandy plains like a mirage from a bygone era. No place better evokes exotic camel-train trade routes and desert mystery. Ninety-nine bastions encircle the fort’s still-inhabited twisting lanes. Inside are shops swaddled in bright embroideries, a royal palace and numerous businesses looking for your tourist rupee. Despite the rampant commercialism, it’s hard not to be enchanted by this desert citadel. Beneath the ramparts, particularly to the north, the narrow streets of the old city conceal magnificent havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), all carved from the same golden-honey sandstone as the fort – hence Jaisalmer’s designation as the Golden City.

  • 500px Photo ID: 71843661 - Jaisalmer is a unique place, with the majority of the population of the dusty desert town still residing inside the centuries old fort. Making it the Living Fort. Cars, bikes can be driven inside the narrow lanes of the fort. At one point one gets to see an old ruin and standing tall next to it is a Harley Davidson at the entrance of one of the many Fort restaurants.

    Jaisalmer Fort

    Jaisalmer

    Jaisalmer’s fort is a living urban centre, with about 3000 people residing within its walls. It is honeycombed with narrow winding lanes, lined with…

  • Fort Palace Museum

    Fort Palace Museum

    Jaisalmer

    Towering over the fort’s main square, and partly built on top of the Hawa Pol (the fourth fort gate), is the former rulers’ elegant seven-storey palace…

  • Patwa-ki-Haveli

    Patwa-ki-Haveli

    Jaisalmer

    The biggest fish in the haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) pond is Patwa-ki-Haveli, which towers over a narrow lane, its intricate…

  • Kothari’s Patwa-ki-Haveli Museum

    Kothari’s Patwa-ki-Haveli Museum

    Jaisalmer

    The first of the five sections of Patwa-ki-Haveli is opened as the privately owned Kothari’s Patwa Haveli Museum, which richly evokes 19th-century life.

  • Jain Temples

    Jain Temples

    Jaisalmer

    Within the fort walls is a maze-like, interconnecting treasure trove of seven beautiful yellow sandstone Jain temples, dating from the 15th and 16th…

  • Gadi Sagar

    Gadi Sagar

    Jaisalmer

    This stately tank, southeast of the city walls, was Jaisalmer’s vital water supply until 1965, and because of its importance it is surrounded by many…

  • Sam Sand Dunes

    Sam Sand Dunes

    Jaisalmer

    The silky Sam dunes, 41km west of Jaisalmer along a good sealed road, are one of the most popular excursions from the city. About 2km long, the dunes are…

  • Kuldhara Village

    Kuldhara Village

    Jaisalmer

    This abandoned village is 19km west of Jaisalmer, 6km south of the Sam road. It was abandoned by its Paliwal Brahmin inhabitants – just like the area’s 83…

Aerial view of Jaisalmer fort (Golden city) in Thar Desert at sunset, Rajasthan, India

10 fabulous things to do in bewitching Jaisalmer, India

Jan 19, 2025 • 10 min read

