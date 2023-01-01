This abandoned village is 19km west of Jaisalmer, 6km south of the Sam road. It was abandoned by its Paliwal Brahmin inhabitants – just like the area’s 83 other Paliwal Brahmin villages – about 200 years ago. They were heavily taxed, their property was looted and the daughter of one family had been kidnapped, but there was no response to their complaints, so the entire community upped and left.

Legend has it they buried the gold and silver they couldn’t carry in Kuldhara, which has attracted treasure hunters to the area.

Some of the houses are in remarkable condition as they have been restored for use as film sets – this is a popular Bollywood location, and so attracts plenty of Indian day-trippers. Camel rides are available.