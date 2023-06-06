Shop
Pete Seaward
This famous national park is the best place to spot wild tigers in Rajasthan. It comprises 1334 sq km of wild jungle scrub hemmed in by rocky ridges, and at its centre is the 10th-century Ranthambhore Fort. Scattered around the fort are ancient temples and mosques, hunting pavilions, crocodile-filled lakes and vine-covered chhatris (cenotaphs). The park was a maharajas’ hunting ground until 1970, a curious 15 years after it had become a sanctuary.
Ranthambhore National Park
From a distance, the magical 10th-century Ranthambhore Fort is almost indiscernible on its hilltop perch – as you get closer, it seems almost as if it is…
