Pushkar has a magnetism all of its own – it’s quite unlike anywhere else in Rajasthan. It is world famous for its spectacular Camel Fair, which takes place in the Hindu month of Kartika (October/November). If you are anywhere nearby at the time you would be crazy to miss it.
Pushkar
Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…
Pushkar
The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…
Pushkar
About 8km southwest of town (past the turn-off to Savitri Mata Temple) is a collection of Shiva temples near Ajaypal, which make a great trip by motorbike…
Pushkar
The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.
Pushkar
Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.
Pushkar
Gandhi’s ashes were sprinkled here on Gau Ghat and since then it has also been known as Gandhi Ghat.
Pushkar
The large Naya (new) Rangji temple is east of the lake and is the scene of regular chanting devotions.
Pushkar
The ornate, multidomed gurdwara hosts Pushkar's Sikh community and welcomes visitors.
