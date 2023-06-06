Pushkar

Pushkar has a magnetism all of its own – it’s quite unlike anywhere else in Rajasthan. It is world famous for its spectacular Camel Fair, which takes place in the Hindu month of Kartika (October/November). If you are anywhere nearby at the time you would be crazy to miss it.

  • Brahma Temple

    Brahma Temple

    Pushkar

    Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…

  • Savitri Mata Temple

    Savitri Mata Temple

    Pushkar

    The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…

  • Shiva Temples

    Shiva Temples

    Pushkar

    About 8km southwest of town (past the turn-off to Savitri Mata Temple) is a collection of Shiva temples near Ajaypal, which make a great trip by motorbike…

  • Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    Pushkar

    The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.

  • Old Rangji Temple

    Old Rangji Temple

    Pushkar

    Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.

  • Gandhi Ghat

    Gandhi Ghat

    Pushkar

    Gandhi’s ashes were sprinkled here on Gau Ghat and since then it has also been known as Gandhi Ghat.

  • Naya Rangji Temple

    Naya Rangji Temple

    Pushkar

    The large Naya (new) Rangji temple is east of the lake and is the scene of regular chanting devotions.

  • Gurdwara

    Gurdwara

    Pushkar

    The ornate, multidomed gurdwara hosts Pushkar's Sikh community and welcomes visitors.

