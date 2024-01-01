Shiva Temples

Pushkar

About 8km southwest of town (past the turn-off to Savitri Mata Temple) is a collection of Shiva temples near Ajaypal, which make a great trip by motorbike (or bike if you’re fit and start early in the day), through barren hills and quiet villages. Be warned: the track is hilly and rocky.

  • Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti

    Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti

    5.51 MILES

    This is the tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, who came to Ajmer from Persia in 1192 and died here in 1236. The tomb gained its significance…

  • Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple

    Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple

    5.63 MILES

    This marvellous Jain temple, built in 1865, is also known as the Golden Temple, due to its amazing golden diorama in the double-storey temple hall. The…

  • Brahma Temple

    Brahma Temple

    0.82 MILES

    Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…

  • Savitri Mata Temple

    Savitri Mata Temple

    0.46 MILES

    The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…

  • Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    1.54 MILES

    The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.

  • Old Rangji Temple

    Old Rangji Temple

    1.19 MILES

    Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.

  • Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra

    Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra

    5.36 MILES

    Beyond the Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, on the town outskirts, are the extraordinary ruins of the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque. According to…

  • Ana Sagar

    Ana Sagar

    5.47 MILES

    This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank…

