About 8km southwest of town (past the turn-off to Savitri Mata Temple) is a collection of Shiva temples near Ajaypal, which make a great trip by motorbike (or bike if you’re fit and start early in the day), through barren hills and quiet villages. Be warned: the track is hilly and rocky.
Shiva Temples
Pushkar
Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti
5.51 MILES
This is the tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, who came to Ajmer from Persia in 1192 and died here in 1236. The tomb gained its significance…
Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple
5.63 MILES
This marvellous Jain temple, built in 1865, is also known as the Golden Temple, due to its amazing golden diorama in the double-storey temple hall. The…
0.82 MILES
Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…
0.46 MILES
The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…
1.54 MILES
The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.
1.19 MILES
Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.
5.36 MILES
Beyond the Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, on the town outskirts, are the extraordinary ruins of the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque. According to…
5.47 MILES
This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank…
Nearby Pushkar attractions
0.87 MILES
This intricately carved Jain temple is found on the western shore of Pushkar Lake.
0.91 MILES
A bathing ghat dedicated to Brahma and below the Brahma temple.
1.04 MILES
Gandhi’s ashes were sprinkled here on Gau Ghat and since then it has also been known as Gandhi Ghat.
1.16 MILES
Vishnu appeared at Varah Ghat in the form of a boar.
1.23 MILES
The large Naya (new) Rangji temple is east of the lake and is the scene of regular chanting devotions.