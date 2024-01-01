Akbar’s Palace

Ajmer

LoginSave

Mughal emperor Akbar built this imposing building in 1570, partly as a pleasure retreat, but mainly to keep an eye on pesky local chiefs. Only part of the original impressive fortifications remain. It saw life as an arms magazine during British rule, and is still known locally as the 'Magazine'.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti

    Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti

    0.43 MILES

    This is the tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, who came to Ajmer from Persia in 1192 and died here in 1236. The tomb gained its significance…

  • Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple

    Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple

    0.28 MILES

    This marvellous Jain temple, built in 1865, is also known as the Golden Temple, due to its amazing golden diorama in the double-storey temple hall. The…

  • Brahma Temple

    Brahma Temple

    5.53 MILES

    Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…

  • Savitri Mata Temple

    Savitri Mata Temple

    5.71 MILES

    The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…

  • Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple

    5.58 MILES

    The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.

  • Old Rangji Temple

    Old Rangji Temple

    5.26 MILES

    Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.

  • Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra

    Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra

    0.65 MILES

    Beyond the Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, on the town outskirts, are the extraordinary ruins of the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque. According to…

  • Ana Sagar

    Ana Sagar

    0.68 MILES

    This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank…

View more attractions

Nearby Ajmer attractions

1. Government Museum

0.01 MILES

Akbar’s Palace houses the small government museum, with a collection of old weapons, miniature paintings, ancient rock inscriptions and stone sculptures…

2. Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple

0.28 MILES

This marvellous Jain temple, built in 1865, is also known as the Golden Temple, due to its amazing golden diorama in the double-storey temple hall. The…

3. Jubilee Clock Tower

0.32 MILES

This solid clock tower was built to commemorate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887.

4. Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti

0.43 MILES

This is the tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, who came to Ajmer from Persia in 1192 and died here in 1236. The tomb gained its significance…

5. Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra

0.65 MILES

Beyond the Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, on the town outskirts, are the extraordinary ruins of the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque. According to…

6. Ana Sagar

0.68 MILES

This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank…

7. Taragarh

1.56 MILES

About 3km and a steep 1½-hour climb beyond the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque, the ancient Taragarh commands a superb view over the city. Built by Ajaipal…

8. Gurdwara

4.92 MILES

The ornate, multidomed gurdwara hosts Pushkar's Sikh community and welcomes visitors.