This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank are two green parks, the Subash Bagh and the Dault Bagh, containing a series of marble pavilions erected in 1637 by Shah Jahan. There are good views towards Ajmer from the hill beside the Dault Bagh, particularly at sunset. Pedalos and motorboats can be hired here.