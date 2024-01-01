About 3km and a steep 1½-hour climb beyond the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque, the ancient Taragarh commands a superb view over the city. Built by Ajaipal Chauhan, the town’s founder, it saw lots of military action during Mughal times and was later used as a British sanatorium. The fort is also accessible by car.
Taragarh
Ajmer
Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti
1.15 MILES
This is the tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, who came to Ajmer from Persia in 1192 and died here in 1236. The tomb gained its significance…
Soniji Ki Nasiyan (Red) Temple
1.72 MILES
This marvellous Jain temple, built in 1865, is also known as the Golden Temple, due to its amazing golden diorama in the double-storey temple hall. The…
5.26 MILES
Pushkar’s most famous temple is the Brahma Temple, said to be one of the few such temples in the world as a result of a curse by Brahma’s consort,…
5.34 MILES
The ropeway (9.30am to 7.30pm, return trip ₹119) makes the ascent to the hilltop Saraswati Temple a breeze. The temple overlooks the lake and the views…
5.52 MILES
The sunrise views over town from Pap Mochani (Gayatri) Temple, reached by a track behind the Marwar bus stand, are well worth the 30-minute climb.
5.09 MILES
Old Rangji Temple (c 1844) is close to the bazaar and is alternatively empty and peaceful or alive with chanting worshippers.
0.95 MILES
Beyond the Dargah of Khwaja Muin-ud-din Chishti, on the town outskirts, are the extraordinary ruins of the Adhai-din-ka-Jhonpra mosque. According to…
2.02 MILES
This large lake, created in the 12th century by damming the River Luni, reflects the surrounding Aravalli Hills on its languid, oily surface. On its bank…
1.49 MILES
This solid clock tower was built to commemorate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887.
1.56 MILES
Mughal emperor Akbar built this imposing building in 1570, partly as a pleasure retreat, but mainly to keep an eye on pesky local chiefs. Only part of the…
1.57 MILES
Akbar’s Palace houses the small government museum, with a collection of old weapons, miniature paintings, ancient rock inscriptions and stone sculptures…
4.74 MILES
The ornate, multidomed gurdwara hosts Pushkar's Sikh community and welcomes visitors.