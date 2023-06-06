Eastern Rajasthan

Overview

The cities and sites of eastern Rajasthan are easily accessible from Jaipur, as well as Agra and Delhi (all stops on the Golden Triangle). For immersion in history, see Alwar and Deeg’s evocative palaces, plus the magnificent forts at Bharatpur and Ranthambhore.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • City Palace architecture

    City Palace

    Jaipur

    A complex of courtyards, gardens and buildings, the impressive City Palace is right in the centre of the Old City. The outer wall was built by Jai Singh…

  • India, Rajasthan, Jaipur, Amber Fort

    Amber Fort

    Eastern Rajasthan

    This magnificent fort comprises an extensive palace complex, built from pale yellow and pink sandstone, and white marble, and is divided into four main…

  • Hawa Mahal palace, Jaipur

    Hawa Mahal

    Jaipur

    Jaipur’s most-distinctive landmark, the Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary pink-painted, delicately honeycombed hive that rises a dizzying five storeys. It…

  • Samrat Yantra (Giant sundial), Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

    Jantar Mantar

    Jaipur

    Adjacent to the City Palace is Jantar Mantar, an observatory begun by Jai Singh II in 1728 that resembles a collection of bizarre giant sculptures. Built…

  • Alwar Museum

    Alwar Museum

    Eastern Rajasthan

    Hidden within the City Palace is the excellent Alwar Museum. Its eclectic exhibits evoke the extravagance of the lifestyle of the maharajas: stunning…

  • Ranthambhore National Park

    Ranthambhore National Park

    Eastern Rajasthan

    This national park contains 1334 sq km of wild jungle scrub hemmed in by rocky ridges, and is the best place to spot wild tigers in Rajasthan. At its…

  • Suraj Mahl’s Palace

    Suraj Mahl’s Palace

    Eastern Rajasthan

    At the centre of Deeg – a small, rarely visited, dusty tumult of a town about 35km north of Bharatpur – stands the incongruously glorious Suraj Mahl’s…

  • The Galta Temple (known as Monkey Temple) near Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

    Galta

    Jaipur

    Squeezed between cliffs in a rocky valley, Galta is a desolate, if evocative, place. The temple houses a number of sacred tanks, into which some daring…

Articles

Latest stories from Eastern Rajasthan

Hands of a potter and student

Art

Learn a craft in India, Asia's creative hub

Apr 24, 2019 • 7 min read

