Hidden within the City Palace is the excellent Alwar Museum. Its eclectic exhibits evoke the extravagance of the lifestyle of the maharajas: stunning weapons, stuffed Scottish pheasants, royal ivory slippers, miniature paintings, royal vestments, a solid silver table, and stone sculptures, such as an 11th-century carving of Vishnu.

Somewhat difficult to find in the Kafkaesque tangle of government offices, it’s on the top floor of the palace, up a ramp from the main courtyard. There should be plenty of people around to point you in the right direction and from there you can follow the signs.