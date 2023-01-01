This small Hanuman temple, deep in the park, has a recumbent idol, adapted from a rock, which is painted orange and shaded by silver parasols. People give offerings of incense and receive tiny parcels of holy ash. From the temple there is a pleasant walk, for more than 1km, to Pandu pol, a gaping natural arch.

The rough trail follows an ephemeral stream beneath sheer ravine walls, which merge at the ‘gateway'. There is a deep green pool below the arch and the track becomes a steep, slippery climb, best left alone.