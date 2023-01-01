Around 55km south from Sariska, beyond the inner park sanctuary and out in open countryside, is this deserted, well-preserved and notoriously haunted city. Founded in 1631 by Madho Singh, it had 10,000 dwellings, but was suddenly and mysteriously deserted about 300 years ago. It's best reached by car (parking ₹50) or taxi but can be reached by a twice-daily bus (₹39) that runs through the sanctuary to nearby Golaka village. Check what time the bus returns, otherwise you risk getting stranded.