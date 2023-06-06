Jodhpur

Mighty Mehrangarh, the muscular fort that towers over the Blue City of Jodhpur, is a magnificent spectacle and an architectural masterpiece. Around Mehrangarh’s base, the old city, a jumble of Brahmin-blue cubes, stretches out to the 6-mile-long (10km), 16th-century city wall. The Blue City really is blue! Inside is a tangle of winding, glittering, medieval streets, which never seem to lead where you expect them to, scented by incense, roses and sewers, with shops and bazaars selling everything from trumpets and temple decorations to snuff and saris.

  • Mehrangarh Fort.

    Mehrangarh

    Jodhpur

    Rising perpendicular and impregnable from a rocky hill that itself stands 120m above Jodhpur’s skyline, Mehrangarh is one of the most magnificent forts in…

  • Mehrangarh Museum

    Mehrangarh Museum

    Jodhpur

    The fort's museum encompasses its former palace, and is a superb example of Rajput architecture. The network of courtyards and halls features stone…

  • Jaswant Thada

    Jaswant Thada

    Jodhpur

    This milky-white marble memorial to Maharaja Jaswant Singh II, sitting above a small lake 1km northeast of Mehrangarh, is an array of whimsical domes. It…

  • Mandore Gardens

    Mandore Gardens

    Jodhpur

    Situated 9km north of the centre of Jodhpur, Mandore was the capital of Marwar prior to the founding of Jodhpur. Its gardens, complete with rock terraces…

  • Umaid Bhawan Palace

    Umaid Bhawan Palace

    Jodhpur

    Gaj Singh II still lives in part of this hilltop palace, built in 1929 for Maharaja Umaid Singh. It was designed by the British architect Henry Lanchester…

  • Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park

    Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park

    Jodhpur

    This 72-hectare park – and model of ecotourism – sits in the lee of Mehrangarh. It has been lovingly restored and planted with native species to show the…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    Jodhpur

    The century-old clock tower is a city landmark surrounded by the vibrant sounds, sights and smells of Sardar Market. The market is bordered by triple…

  • Toorji Ka Jhalra

    Toorji Ka Jhalra

    Jodhpur

    This geometrically handsome step-well (also known as a baori or wav) has been rejuvenated after decades as a rubbish dump. Its clean lines and clear, fish…

