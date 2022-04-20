The life and times of native-born son and independence leader Gregorio Luperón are impressively fleshed out inside this beautifully restored, pale-green,…
Puerto Plata
Squeezed between a towering mountain and the ocean is this working port town, the oldest city on the north coast and possibly the prettiest in the country. Wander the Malecón or the downtown streets surrounding the Parque Central and you'll see that significant revitalization efforts, meant to impress an influx of Carnival cruise ship passengers, have replaced what was until recently a palpable feeling of neglect. Intermingled with run-of-the-mill shops are the once-opulent, often technicolor homes built by wealthy German tobacco merchants in the 1870s. Several restaurants are worth a visit, as are a few interesting museums, and one wonderful bed and breakfast. The cable car ride to the nearby bluff, if not clouded over, offers panoramic views.
- CCasa Museo General Gregorio Luperón
The life and times of native-born son and independence leader Gregorio Luperón are impressively fleshed out inside this beautifully restored, pale-green,…
- TTeleférico
A cable car takes visitors to the top of the enormous flat-topped Pico Isabel de Torres. On clear days there are spectacular views of the city and…
- FFuerte de San Felipe
Located right on the bay, at the western end of the Malecón, the fort is the only remnant of Puerto Plata’s early colonial days. Built in the mid-16th…
- MMuseo del Ambar Dominicano
The colonial-era building houses a collection of amber exhibits. These exhibits include valuable pieces with such rare inclusions as a small 50-million…
- MMalecón
The completely paved Malecón (also known as Av General Luperón and Av Circunvalación Norte) runs along the shore. There are a handful of restaurants, as…
- BBrugal Rum Plant
The country's most famous rum distillery offers 30-minute tours from a 2nd-floor gangway, during which visitors learn the history and process of rum…
- CCasa de la Cultura
In addition to dance and music workshops, the center often showcases work by Dominican artists in its 1st-floor gallery.
- GGalería de Ambar
Despite its unfortunate location, housed in a rundown office-like building, there are informative exhibits on the history of amber mining in the DR as…
- IIglesia San Felipe
This twin-steepled church was completely renovated following a devastating hurricane in 1988. Check out the small but beautiful Italian stained-glass…
