There’s something about a fall road trip that feels especially freeing. On the open road, nothing is keeping you from stopping at every overlook, detouring to quirky roadside towns or lingering in forests ablaze with reds and golds. The roads themselves are often part of the experience, snaking through mountains, tracing rugged coastlines, rolling past farmland dotted with covered bridges and centuries-old church steeples before ending at postcard-worthy cabins. Driving during this shoulder season isn’t just about getting from A to B; it’s a chance to savor autumn at your own pace. Here are some of North America’s best fall drives to plan this year.

Fall colors on Lake Superior along North Shore Drive, Minnesota. Lonnie Paulson/Shutterstock

1. North Shore All-American Scenic Drive, Minnesota

Best destination for double the foliage

Start/finish: Duluth – Grand Portage

Approximate distance: 154 miles; allow one to three days

Few road trips capture fall like Minnesota’s North Shore Scenic Drive, stretching 154 miles along Lake Superior’s wild shoreline from Duluth to Grand Portage. Stops abound along the way: waterfalls, beaches, lighthouses, fishing towns and eight state parks. Thanks to the lake’s insulating effects, two foliage seasons unfold: inland maples blaze scarlet, then birch and aspen turn gold along the shore.

Try Russ Kendall’s Smokehouse, famous sugar-cured trout just outside Duluth, then stop in Two Harbors, Lutsen and Grand Marais, ideally staying overnight in each. Grab a slice at Betty’s Pies, tour Split Rock Lighthouse and take in views from Palisade Head. Near Lutsen, hike Oberg Mountain Loop and leaf-peep from above on Lutsen Mountains’ gondola. Artsy Grand Marais charms with galleries, a folk school, and a surprisingly robust food scene.

Planning tip: Keep an eye out for agates on North Shore beaches. Although popular spots get picked over, the shoreline glitters with new finds after a storm. Agate Bay Beach, Paradise Beach near Grand Marais, and Horseshoe Bay are all worth a slow stroll.

The Great Smoky Mountains along the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. anthony heflin/Shutterstock

2. Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia and North Carolina

A leaf-peeping classic

Start/finish: Rockfish Gap, VA – Cherokee, NC

Approximate distance: 470 miles; allow two to four days

“America’s favorite drive,” the 470-mile Blue Ridge Parkway, links Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. Nearly 300 overlooks, not a single stoplight or stop sign, and hardwood forests enveloping the landscape in a colorful mosaic all through October – it’s practically designed for a fall road trip.

Virginia’s 200-some-mile stretch starts where Shenandoah’s famed Skyline Drive ends, rolling by bucolic farmland and country stores. The North Carolina portion is more mountainous, with hikes like Looking Glass Falls, Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge and Mt Mitchell, the tallest peak east of the Mississippi. Roanoke and Asheville make ideal basecamps, while smaller Boone and Waynesville offer hip food and craft beer scenes, easy access to nature and fewer crowds.

Planning tip: Before your trip, check road conditions and closures. Hurricane Helene in 2024 destroyed many sections of the parkway, and some still remain under repair or closed. For instance, Haywood County, North Carolina, home to Waynesville and Looking Glass Falls, only reopened in August 2025 – so with that in mind, stop in some of its small towns to support local businesses.

Fall colors in Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire. haveseen/Shutterstock

3. New England fall drive

The quintessential fall road trip

Start/finish: Boston – Stowe, VT

Approximate distance: 260 miles; allow two to three days

This classic New England drive feels straight out of Gilmore Girls, with covered bridges, church steeples peeking through canopies of orange and yellow, and cozy coffee shops and bakeries. From Boston, hit spooky Salem or hip Portsmouth, New Hampshire, before heading into the White Mountains on the famous Kancamagus Highway, affectionately called “the Kanc.” Stop at the historic Albany Covered Bridge and hike Artists Point in Franconia Notch State Park, or detour to ride the Conway Scenic Railroad.

Cross into Vermont, where you’ll connect with the Green Mountain Byway, circling Mt Mansfield and twisting through Smugglers’ Notch. Roadside farm stands, cider mills and rural towns hosting art festivals and farmers markets greet you along the way. In Stowe, the ultimate fall New England town, cap things off with a scoop and tour at the Ben & Jerry’s factory.

Detour: Portland is just over 2 hours' from Boston, making it easy to tack on a Maine coast trip to Acadia National Park. Fill the extra days with lighthouses, lobster shacks and tidepooling.

Driving through Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota. Pierre Jean Durieu/Shutterstock

4. Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway, South Dakota

Best road trip for spotting wildlife

Start/finish: Loop from Custer State Park Visitor Center

Approximate distance: 70 miles; allow one full day

At times, this byway feels more like a nature-themed amusement park ride than a drive, winding 70 miles through one-lane tunnels and over “pigtail” bridges in the Black Hills. Comprising a large bisected loop, the route encompasses two infamous roads: corkscrewing Iron Mountain Road, with 314 curves in just 17 miles and tunnels perfectly framing Mount Rushmore views, and Needles Highway, where granite formations like Needle’s Eye and Cathedral Spires tower overhead. Wildlife is part of the show too, with bison, antelope, elk and mountain goats often grazing along the road. In autumn, golden aspens and maroon oaks fringe the granite, catching the sunlight and illuminating the rock faces.

Planning tip: While you can drive the byway in 3 to 4 hours, it’s worth dedicating several days to the Black Hills, particularly in fall. Highlights just beyond the route include the Crazy Horse Memorial, historic Deadwood, aspens lighting up Spearfish Canyon, the stark beauty of Badlands and Wind Cave national parks and Rapid City’s cultural attractions.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Jeremy Mason McGraw/Getty Images

5. Northwest Arkansas road trip through the Ozarks

The road-trip with everything: scenery, adventure and city amenities

Start/finish: Bentonville – Fayetteville loop

Approximate distance: 175 miles; allow one to three days

Northwest Arkansas comes alive in fall, when the Ozarks flame red and gold and elk bugle across river valleys. This loop starts and ends in Bentonville, a mountain biking mecca where trails weave past the (free!) Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. After burning some calories, cruise scenic Highway 62 to Eureka Springs. With hillsides blanketed in foliage, the quirky town’s rainbow staircases, glass Thorncrown Chapel and famously haunted Crescent Hotel feel even more atmospheric – especially around Halloween.

From Eureka, head into the wild heart of the Ozarks, watching for elk and black bears. Near Jasper, waterfalls and towering bluffs frame the Buffalo National River, and the “Arkansas Grand Canyon” overlooks golden valleys. Wind down in Fayetteville with a stroll through the University of Arkansas campus, arguably one of the prettiest in the country.

Detour: Approximately 30 minutes' south of Ponca, hike 1.5 miles to Whitaker Point (AKA Hawksbill Crag), one of the Ozarks’ most photographed spots.

The Million Dollar Highway just North of Silverton, Colorado. lightphoto/Getty Images

6. Million Dollar Highway, Colorado

A white-knuckle ride with tremendous rewards

Start/finish: Ouray – Silverton

Approximate distance: 25 miles; allow half a day

Sheer cliffs, nerve-racking drop-offs and the rugged San Juans towering overhead make this one of the most dramatic drives in the US. The road clings to canyon walls with no guardrails, an exhilarating experience that’s even more spectacular in autumn, when aspens set entire mountainsides on fire with their golden glow.

The highway is generally open year-round, but closes periodically due to snow, ice, rockslides and other weather-related hazards. There are few safe places to stop or turn around on the road, so check conditions in advance – avoid it if there’s rain or snow in the forecast – and commit to the drive. Fuel up and grab coffee in either town before hitting the road; my favorites are Coffee Bear in Silverton and Artisan Bakery in Ouray.

If you’re afraid of heights or nervous about the drive (it’s not that bad, promise!), go from Silverton to Ouray. This direction mostly hugs the mountain, so you’re further from most of the sheer drop-offs.

Detour: An hour from Silverton, Durango is worth a full day or overnight. Its historic downtown brims with breweries and restaurants, and fall is the best season to ride the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad through Animas Canyon. Round-trip tickets include 2 hours to explore Silverton.

Kinzua Skywalk along Route 6, Pennsylvania. Vinay_Bavdekar/Getty Images

7. Pennsylvania’s Route 6 Heritage Corridor

A route through an especially long season of color

Start/finish: Erie – Milford

Approximate distance: 427 miles; allow three to five days

Pennsylvania has one of the longest, most vibrant foliage seasons anywhere, often stretching from late September into late October, and Route 6 is the ultimate way to see it. Traversing the state’s northern tier, this historic highway travels through four distinct regions and 11 counties, from Lake Erie to the Poconos. Rural two-lane roads with little traffic comprise most of the route, making it especially appealing for motorcycle touring.

Highlights include the Kinzua Skywalk, perched 225ft above a valley of fiery color; the rail-to-trail paths and overlooks of Pine Creek Gorge; “Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon;” and stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park, a certified DarkSky park. You can enjoy peaceful Lake Erie shoreline hikes in Presque Isle and you may spot the East Coast’s largest wild elk herd near Benezette. Historic inns and cozy B&Bs in small towns like Kane, Wellsboro or Honesdale make perfect overnight stops.

Planning tip: The Route 6 Alliance put together several themed itineraries for road-trippers who prefer to tackle the drive in sections.

Fall colors on Green Lake near Whistler, British Columbia. Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

8. Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada

The ultimate coast-to-mountains drive

Start/finish: Vancouver – Whistler

Approximate distance: 121km (75 miles); allow one full day

One of Canada’s most scenic road trips, the Sea to Sky Highway spans from posh West Vancouver alongside Howe Sound before climbing into Whistler’s Coast Mountains. Craggy peaks, thundering waterfalls, shimmering coastline and dense forest, shining bright yellow in fall, make this drive a visual feast, but plan plenty of stops for the full experience.

Ferry hub Horseshoe Bay is a perfect jumping-off point for a hike up rocky Eagle Bluff with sweeping views. Take the steep but worthwhile detour to Britannia Beach’s former mining town and museum further north, then refuel in Squamish – services beyond here are limited. Choose your own adventure nearby: visit Shannon Falls, go mountain biking or climbing, or take the ultra-scenic Sea to Sky Gondola to easy summit trails and the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge. In Whistler, embrace shoulder season with village strolls, sale rack shopping and cozy bites.

Planning tip: Drivers are required to have snow tires on the highway from October 1 through March 31. You can count on regular snowfall in October, and heavy rain and fog make conditions tricky year-round.