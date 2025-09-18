Fall brings shorter days and cooler temperatures - and the undeniable urge to get cozy. Hunker down for a weekend (or longer) in one of these incredible cabins, which offer the ultimate combination of indulgent amenities, striking architecture and spectacular location. Whether you spend your time ogling landscapes of gold and crimson, hiking to nearby summits or feasting on the fall bounty (or all of the above), at the end of the day you’ll have a luxurious cabin in the woods to come home to.

Glass Octagon in the Berkshires, Otis Massachusetts. Courtesy of Midcentury Octagon

1. Glass Octagon in the Berkshires, Otis, Massachusetts

Best for a romantic retreat

This elegant home in the Berkshires is an architectural original. Floor-to-ceiling windows encircle the entire, octagonal structure, allowing for ample natural light and unimpeded panoramas of the 7 acres of surrounding woodlands. You’ll enjoy the same views from the spacious living area, the intimate dining room and even from the comfort of your cozy bed. Come fall, this is an immersive way to experience the magnificent foliage of the Berkshires, as the surrounding birch forest turns to shimmering yellow. By night, you can cozy up around the wood-burning fireplace or stargaze from the back deck for added romance.

What to do: For more fall foliage - and a bit of local literary history - hike to the summit of Monument Mountain, just north of Great Barrington.

Where to eat: Right in little Otis, Paige’s Place specializes in delicious, healthy food that is locally sourced and truly inspired.

Planning tip: In the Berkshires, the fall colors are usually at their brightest in early to mid-October. See Yankee Magazine’s Peak Fall Foliage Map to determine the best timing for your trip.

Getting there: Otis, Massachusetts is 16 miles east of Great Barrington and 65 miles south of Albany International Airport.

Log Cabin at Warners Camp in Upper Jay, New York. Courtesy of Warner's Camp

2. Log Cabin at Warner’s Camp, Upper Jay, New York

Best for rustic charm

On the shores of the Au Sable River, the log cabin at Warner’s Camp is a sweet retreat in the Adirondack Mountains. Like something out of another era, the little house in the big woods is constructed from interlocking logs, and fitted with antique furnishings and custom woodwork, plus a wood-burning stove for added coziness. There are three sumptuous bedrooms in the main cabin, with additional lodgings in the outbuildings for bigger groups. The small kitchen has a retro aesthetic, but is updated with high-end appliances and everything you need to feed your crew. Best of all, this rustic outpost does not skimp on indulgences, including an outdoor cedar sauna and barrel hot tub to soothe achy joints after a day of hiking the Whiteface trails.

What to do: Anglers claim that the Au Sable River has New York’s best fly fishing. Bring your gear (or rent gear or hire a guide from the Hungry Trout Fly Shop) to catch brown, rainbow and brook trout just across the street from the log cabin.

Where to eat: Stop at the Sugar House Creamery to sample the famous Adirondack cheeses.

Planning tip: Peak fall foliage in the Lake Placid region is usually late September and early October. Visit Fall Foliage in the Adirondacks for a real-time report.

Getting there: Warner’s Camp is on Rte 9N, 5 miles north of Keene, New York, and 18 miles northeast of Lake Place Airport.

This lovingly restored site comes courtesy of Nashville royalty. Vrbo

3. Center Hill Cabins in Sparta, Tennessee

Best for big families

Located on 50 wooded acres in eastern Tennessee, Center Hill is a collection of exquisitely renovated, pioneer built cabins (plus a luxury treehouse!), all with stunning views of lake and valley. The best breezes are from the enticing screened-in porch, complete with a bed swing for prime relaxation. The property offers a perfect set-up for a big family or group of friends, with private bedrooms in three separate structures, all fitted out with cushy beds and fine linens. But there’s still plenty of space to come together to prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen, to play games in the rustic living room, or to make music around the fire pit. Speaking of music, Center Hill is designed and managed by Nashville royalty Holly Williams, daughter of Hank Jr (and a musician in her own right). Also the founder of a regional chain of mercantiles, Ms Williams has become known for her signature country-chic style, which is on full display throughout the cabins.

What to do: Bring a kayak (or book a tour with Kayaking Adventures of Tennessee) and paddle to spectacular Burgess Falls.

Where to eat: Farm-to-table at its best, Chestnut Oaks Farm Store & Kitchen serves satisfying burgers, sandwiches and salads in a converted barn.

Planning tip: In the Cumberland Plateau, fall colors usually peak in late October and even into the beginning of November.

Getting there: Center Line Cabins are about 13 miles west of Sparta, Tennessee, and about 70 miles east of Nashville International Airport.

Alpenglow Cabin Twin Lakes, Colorado. Caleb Jones via Alpenglow Cabin

5. Alpenglow Cabin in Twin Lakes, Colorado

Best for mountain vistas

There’s a lot to love about Alpenglow Cabin, but nothing more than the panoramic views of snow-capped mountains from every window in the house. The star of the show is La Plata Peak (14,343 feet), the fifth-highest mountain in the Rockies, which looms out the front windows. Out back is Mount Elbert (14,439 feet), the state’s highest peak. Needless to say, if you like mountains, you’re going to love Alpenglow. Aside from the guaranteed Rocky Mountain high, the cabin has a light-filled open-concept living area heated by a wood-burning stove, a fully-stocked kitchen, and three plush bedrooms. Outdoors, there’s a glass-fronted sauna (yes, with mountain views), an expansive deck with hot tub (and mountain views) and an amazing group hammock (with, you guessed it, mountain views). In fall, the mountainsides are awash in evergreens and aspen golds.

What to do: If you have your sights set on Mount Elbert, you’re in the right place. The trailhead for the (easier) southern route is just up the road from Alpenglow Cabin. Get an early start for the 8-mile roundtrip journey.

Where to eat: Up the road in Leadville, High Mountain Pies specializes in creative pizza combinations, cold cans of beer and outdoor seating.

Planning tip: Around Twin Lakes, the fall foliage is most vibrant in late September and sometimes in early October.

Getting there: Twin Lakes is 35 miles east of Aspen, Colorado and 145 miles (2½ hours) southwest of Denver International Airport. The road from Aspen cuts through Independence Pass (12,095 feet), one of the highest paved mountain passes in the state. Don’t miss the scenic overlook, with splendid views of Mount Elbert.

Baker House at Sea Ranch. Courtesy of Sea Ranch

5. Binker Barn in Sonoma, California

Best for wine drinkers

There’s nothing better than a weekend in wine country - except, perhaps, a weekend at a historic architectural landmark in wine country. Baker House is a 1968 `Binker Barn’, designed by celebrated architect William Turnbull, Jr. He and other visionaries used natural materials and integrated landscaping to create an atmosphere of harmony with nature at the planned community, Sea Ranch. The result is stunning. Surrounded by two acres of redwood forest, Baker House is a gorgeous construction of wood and glass, with towering ceilings, sleek lines and neutral colors. Contemporary furnishings and art by northwestern artists provide a striking contrast to the understated architecture. Design aside, the place is decked out with every amenity you might hope for, from the high-end appliances in the kitchen to the Peloton in the garage. Our favorite feature? The outdoor deck, which offers glorious views of ocean and forest - and your choice of hot tub or heated furniture, from which to enjoy them.

What to do: If you’re here for the wine, the Sonoma coast has a handful of vineyards that are open for tasting, including Putnam Vineyard and Annapolis Winery, which are less than 30 minutes from Sea Ranch.

Where to eat: About 26 miles south of Sea Ranch, the Fort Ross Vineyard Tasting Room has been lauded for its Pinot Noirs, its exquisite food pairings and its stunning views over vineyard and sea.

Planning tip: On the second weekend in October, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair in Santa Rosa is the region’s premier food and wine event. Some wineries host their own harvest events throughout the month.

Getting there: Sea Ranch is about 65 northwest of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County Airport.

Kūono cabin in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, Hawai'i Island, Hawai'i . Airbnb

6. Kūono at Volcano, Hawaii

Best for minimalists

Visiting Hawai’i Island this fall? No doubt you’ll want to investigate the steaming calderas, rugged lava fields and active volcanoes at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The perfect home base for this adventure is Kūono, a `secluded nook’ in the nearby village of Volcano. The elegant studio-style cabin is not large, but the open layout and thoughtful design ensure that it never feels cramped. Instead, 14-foot windows invite natural light and spaciousness; contemporary art and furnishing add tasteful flourishes, without a hint of clutter. Outside, the lanai overlooks a peaceful forest of Ohia trees, sometimes blooming with lehua flowers. Gather round the fire pit or ease into the hot tub to unwind after a day of volcanic activity.

What to do: Escape the crowds by visiting that national park’s Kahuku sector (a one-hour drive south of the main entrance), where you can hike along the 1868 Mauna Loa lava flow.

Where to eat: Definitely stop for a fresh, organic, tasty lunch at Café Ono, serving unique sandwiches and international dishes in a delightful garden setting.

Planning tip: The US Geological Survey monitors activity at Kīlauea and other Hawai’i volcanoes, posting updates and a livestream of the activity at the summit.

Getting there: Volcano village sits on the edge of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The closest airport is Hilo International Airport, 28 miles north.