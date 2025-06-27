It can be hard to choose which Hawaiian island is best for you, especially if you haven't been to Hawaii before. Each of the six major islands is a compelling destination, whether you're looking for a retreat, hiking trails or nightlife. Inter-island transportation is limited, however, so many visitors try to be selective when planning a trip.

Honestly, there's no way to go wrong when visiting Hawaii. You'll find local food and sunny beaches throughout Hawaii, so no worries there.

This guide can help you find which island is a little more right for your particular interests, pace of travel, budget and schedule.

Mahai'ula Beach in Kekaha Kai State Park on the Big Island. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

1. Hawai‘i: the Big Island

Best for volcanic activity and diverse natural landscapes

Although its official name is Hawai‘i, the destination certainly lives up to its informal name as the Big Island. Larger than all of the other Hawaiian Islands combined, the Big Island packs a lot of natural diversity into 4000 sq miles – from golden sand beaches and flourishing rainforests to ash-based deserts and snow-capped mountains.

Top places to visit on the Big Island

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

With two active volcanoes – Mauna Loa and Kilauea – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is filled with unique natural features like sulfur-smelling steam vents, lengthy lava tubes and the occasional flowing lava stream. First-time visitors should follow experts' guidance on safety and getting around the park.

Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach

Enjoy the long-lasting results of the Big Island’s volcanic activity at Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach, where honu (turtles) lounge on sand that comes from pulverized lava rock.

ʻAkaka Falls State Park

At 442ft tall and surrounded by thriving plant life, ʻAkaka Falls is one of the most eye-catching natural features on the Big Island.

Extinct volcanic craters seen from the Mauna Kea summit. Marisa Estivill/Shutterstock

Top things to do on the Big Island

Summit Mauna Kea

As the tallest mountain in the world from the seafloor to its peak, Mauna Kea is a special spot. Head to the summit for stargazing at night or snow (yes, even in Hawaii!) in the winter.

Learn Hawaiian history

At Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, you can learn about ancient Hawaiians’ way of life through centuries-old ruins of heiau (ancient stone temples), kiʻi pohaku (petroglyphs) and fishponds.

Snorkel with manta rays

Hundreds of manta rays patrol the Kona Coast. Get an up-close look with an after-dark snorkel with Manta Ray Dives of Hawaii or Kona Snorkel Trips.

King Kamehameha Statue in Honolulu. Allen.G/Shutterstock

2. Oʻahu

Best for city life, surf competitions and historic landmarks

As the most popular island in Hawaii to visit, and the one with the most residents, Oʻahu gives big city vibes if you want them. First-timers might venture to Honolulu and Waikiki to find skyscrapers and luxury hotels, traffic and nightlife – all of the hallmarks of a big city. Beyond that, though, Oʻahu has verdant hikes in the east, sunny beaches in the west and world-renowned surf competitions on the North Shore. You can come for an ultimate long weekend, use Oʻahu as a jumping-off point to other islands or enjoy your whole vacation here.

Top places to visit on Oʻahu

Pearl Harbor National Memorial

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy Air Service bombed Pearl Harbor, prompting US involvement in WWII. Visit this landmark to see both the USS Arizona Memorial and the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

ʻIolani Palace

Once home to Hawaiian royalty, ʻIolani Palace later became the location for the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the imprisonment of Hawaiian Queen Lili‘uokalani.

Hanauma Bay State Park

Hanauma Bay State Park's protected bay has some of the best and safest snorkeling on the island. Keep an eye out for honu (turtles), dolphins, he‘e (octopus) and the famed state fish: the humuhumunukunukuapua‘a (reef triggerfish).

Left: Backdoor surf spot on the North Shore of Oʻahu. Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock Right: Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, Oʻahu. sam chik/Shutterstock

Top things to do on Oʻahu

Watch a North Shore surf competition

Oʻahu’s North Shore hosts some of the most famous surf competitions in the world. Watch talented surfers do what they do best during winter events like the Triple Crown of Surfing and Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

Tackle the Lanikai Pillbox hike

Make the short but steep hike to the first Lanikai Pillbox (an abandoned military overlook) for jaw-dropping views of Kailua, the Mokulua Islands and the Pacific Ocean.

Savor Hawaiian food

From laulau and kālua pig to poi and ho‘io salad, traditional Hawaiian food is one of the best ways to experience Hawaiian culture. Oʻahu’s Waiahole Poi Factory and Helena’s Hawaiian Food serve some of the most authentic Hawaiian food in the islands.

Kalalau Valley and the Na Pali coast from Koke´e State Park. bluestork/Shutterstock

3. Kaua‘i

Best for hiking and waterfalls

Nicknamed the Garden Isle, Kaua‘i certainly lives up to its title. If you're planning your first trip here, you'll find lush greenery around every mountain nook and cranny. While this sleepy island gets more rain than any of the other Hawaiian Islands, its flora-filled hikes, parks and botanical gardens are more than worth it.

Top places to visit on Kaua‘i

Na Pali Coast Wilderness

This mountain range's deep, lush ridges and cascading waterfalls are only accessible on foot (via the 22-mile round-trip Kalalau Trail), by boat or by air.

Waimea Canyon

Nicknamed the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, this stratified natural landmark pairs challenging hikes with breathtaking viewpoints.

Hanalei Bay

This North Shore bay is ideal for a beach day, thanks to its calm waters, lengthy shoreline and sunset views.

Waipo’o Falls in Waimea Canyon. Edmund Lowe Photography/Shutterstock

Top things to do on Kaua‘i

Bike the Ke Ala Hele Makalae Path

This bike path runs along Kaua'i’s eastern side, passing beautiful beaches, adorable eateries and the occasional historic landmark.

Go chasing waterfalls

Kaua‘i has dozens of waterfalls to explore. Drive up to Wailua Falls and ‘Opaeka‘a Falls or hike to Waipoʻo Falls and Hanakapiʻai Falls.

Stroll through Hanapēpē

Known as Hawaii’s biggest little town, historic Hanapēpē is bursting with cafés, shops, landmarks and festivals. Don’t miss out on Talk Story Bookstore, Taro Ko Chips Company and Swinging Bridge.

Make Horse Beach on the west end of Moloka‘i. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

4. Moloka‘i

Best for an undisturbed Hawaii experience

The little island of Moloka‘i offers an untouched taste of the islands. Of the six main islands, Moloka‘i has the largest percentage of Native Hawaiians, at about 62% of residents. While larger than Lana‘i, Moloka‘i doesn’t really cater to visitors. There are a couple of small local hotels, but beyond that, there aren’t many guided tours, souvenir stores or grand restaurants. Plan to be on your own on Moloka‘i for the most part.

Top places to visit on Moloka‘i

Pāpōhaku Beach

Given that this West Side beach is 2 miles long, every beachgoer is practically guaranteed to have a slice of sunny shoreline all to themselves.

Moa‘ula Falls

Located in Halawa Valley, this 250ft waterfall is the most easily accessible cascade in Moloka‘i. The trail goes through private property, so you’ll have to take a guided tour (or get permission from the owners) to access it.

Kalaupapa National Historical Park

Once an isolated community for people with leprosy (Hansen's disease), this remote part of Moloka‘i (now only accessible by air) serves as a historic park that tells the story of this lore-rich region.

Cattle near Kamalo Gulch on Moloka‘i. Reimar/Shutterstock

Top things to do on Moloka‘i

Explore Kamakou Preserve

The site of the 2-mile Pepeʻopae Bog Trail, this preserve – complete with thriving native plant life and gorgeous viewpoints – is an all-day adventure. It's only accessible by 4WD.

Take a fishing charter

Since Moloka‘i is mostly undisturbed, its waters are teeming with fish. Book a charter with Hallelujah Hou Fishing and reel in a few ʻoʻio (bonefish) and ʻomilu (bluefin trevally).

Take a farm tour

Much of Moloka‘i is agricultural land, and a few local farms are open for tours. Learn more about Moloka‘i’s agricultural practices at Molokai Plumerias, Molokai Flowers and Purdy’s Natural Macadamia Nuts.

Maui waterfalls and a bridge on the Road to Hana. Wolfgang Hauke/Shutterstock

5. Maui

Best for a romantic atmosphere and scenic drives

When people picture a trip to the sandy side of Hawaii (as opposed to the volcanic side), they often dream up beach chairs and resort luxury. Of all the islands, Maui fits this bill the best, so it is particularly alluring to couples on a honeymoon or a pre-baby or anniversary trip. However, families, groups of friends and solo travelers will find their bliss as well.

Top places to visit on Maui

ʻIao Valley State Monument

Both a historic and natural landmark, ʻIao Valley State Monument (and the aptly named ʻIao Needle rock formation) is a must-visit stop in West Maui.

Wai‘anapanapa State Park

Located on the Road to Hana, this state park has historic heiau (ancient stone temple), sea arches and the island’s only black sand beach. Reservations are required.

Aliʻi Kula Lavender

Stroll through rows of blooming lavender plants at the base of Haleakalā before popping into the gift shop to snag locally made lavender tea and scones.

Early morning view in Haleakalā National Park. Eleseus/Shutterstock

Top things to do on Maui

Catch the sunrise at Haleakalā

The tallest peak on Maui at 10,023ft tall, Haleakalā – which means “the house of the rising sun” – displays unobstructed views of the pastel-painted sky each morning.

Drive the Road to Hana

As the epitome of the phrase “it’s about the journey, not the destination,” the Road to Hana passes cascading waterfalls, oceanfront state parks and blood-pumping hikes.

Snorkel at Molokini

Dive underwater for a peek at Maui’s marine life. Many tour companies, including Four Winds and Maui Snorkeling, have incredible snorkeling tours to Molokini Crater, a thriving islet 2.5 miles off the Maui coast.

Hulopoe Bay Beach Park. Getty Images/Perspectives

6. Lana‘i

Best for luxurious relaxation

At 140 sq miles, Lana‘i is the smallest of the six main Hawaiian Islands. Even though it has no roads and a population of just 3000, it’s still home to two luxurious Four Seasons resorts, making it ideal for off-the-grid, laid-back luxury.

Top places to visit on Lana‘i

Keahiakawelo (the Garden of the Gods)

Once upon a time, nonnative goats, sheep and deer ate all of the vegetation in this area. Now Keahiakawelo's otherworldly, foggy, boulder-dotted landscape is all that remains. It's only accessible by 4WD.

Kaiolohia (Shipwreck Beach)

Admire two big rusty WWII shipwrecks from the shore – but don’t get in the violent water. This beach is also only accessible by 4WD.

Lana‘i City

Nestled in the center of the island, the downtown is a cluster of restaurants, shops and art galleries.

Green sea turtle swimming at a reef near Lana‘i. OverboardDadPhotography/Getty Images

Top things to do on Lana‘i

Snorkel in Hulopo‘e Bay

Strap on your snorkel gear and dive into this calm bay to see tropical fish and the occasional spinner dolphin.

Test your swing at Manele Golf Course

Part of the Four Seasons, this challenging golf course is known for its sweeping cliff and ocean views.

Hike the Munro Trail

This 12-mile path has breathtaking views of Lana‘i and the Pacific Ocean. It's only accessible by 4WD.