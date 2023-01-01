Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed out of a crater and thousands of years of erosion. Weirdly shaped volcanic rocks are strewn about on red dust in a seemingly martian landscape. The multihued rocks and earth, with a palette from amber to rust to sienna, are stunning. The site is only accessible via 4WD or a tour.

Keahiakawelo roughly translates as the fire made by Kawelo, who was a priest of Lana'i in ancient times. This place is believed to hold great spiritual significance and power: there's an eerie feel about it, and utter silence. The colors change with the light – pastel in the early morning, rich hues in the late afternoon. Look for rocks oddly perched atop others. You can see up to four other islands from here across the white-capped waters.