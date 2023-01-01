Shipwreck Beach

You can stroll along this blustery shore for 7 miles looking for flotsam and shipwrecks, and taking in the views of Molokaʻi and Maui. This area is the island's windiest and currents are strong, so it's a hazardous area for navigation: a dozen ships have met their end here. Ironically, the enormous steel-and-concrete WWII-era navy fuel ship visible from shore was docked here deliberately, not shipwrecked, but it adds a perfect note of drama to the scene.

There's no sand here, and it's not suitable for swimming. Close to the parking area (accessible via 4WD only) is the foundation of a former lighthouse on a lava-rock point.