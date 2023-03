The 590-acre Kanepuʻu Preserve is the last native dryland forest of its kind across all Hawaii. Just 5 miles northwest of Lanaʻi City, the forest is home to 49 species of rare native plants, including the endangered ʻiliahi (Hawaiian sandalwood) and naʻu (fragrant Hawaiian gardenia). Look for signs denoting a short interpretive trail, which covers the flora and fauna.