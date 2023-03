Easily Lana‘i's most peculiar attraction is this volunteer-run, 3-acre feline wonderland housing 620 cats that have been 'rescued' from the wild. Locals say that cats destroy the local bird populations, so they're housed here. Located on a former pineapple field, the sanctuary has many activities for its inhabitants. Guests are welcome to watch or pet the creatures and will discover a range of kitty personalities. Donations encouraged. It's off Hwy 440.

Rabaca shuttles run here daily.