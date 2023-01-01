Manele-Kapakuea Heritage Trail

East of Manele Habour is a 0.6-mile trail that leads to the 8m-wide, 2m-high Ka Hana Lawa'a (Fishermen's Temple), stacked with boulders. Fishermen would make offerings here by leaving their first catch of the day.

Also here is the partial wreck of the Naia, a 40ft-long passenger boat operated by the Hawaiian Pineapple Company to ferry workers between Maui and Lana'i. It was wrecked in the 1940s, but in the '60s its engine was found in the harbor and brought to shore.

People lived at this site hundreds of years ago, and there's abundant evidence of a village complex as well as the remains of ceremonial activities at the Ka Hana Lawa'a. Information boards throughout indicate significant sites.